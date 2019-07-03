Cricket

ICC WC 2019: Bumrah underlines role of practice to stay on top

By
Jasprit Bumrah underlines role of practice to stay on top
Jasprit Bumrah underlines role of practice to stay on top

Birmingham, July 3: Jasprit Bumrah helped India beat Bangladesh with a four-wicket haul and seal an ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal berth on Tuesday (July 2) at Edgbaston. But Bumrah remained modest while touching various aspects of his bowling and how easily he carries the tag of the world's best white ball bowler.

1. On practicing yorker

1. On practicing yorker

"I do it again and again and again in the nets. So the more you do it, you get decent at it. You can't master it," said a modest Bumrah when asked how he has again made the block-hole delivery fashionable at the death. You are still trying to get better at it, yeah. It's all about repetition. It's like any other ball."

2. On net practice

2. On net practice

"Whenever I practice in the nets, I practice each and every situation, be it with the new ball, be it with the old ball, bowling at the death," said the soft-spoken sardar from Ahmedabad. So if I have ticked all of the boxes in the net, it's then all about execution (in the match) and keeping a clear head. If the work ethic is good, I think the execution feels much easier in the game," he assessed.

3. On wanting to play all matches in WC

3. On wanting to play all matches in WC

"This is my first World Cup, so I want to play as many games as possible. I don't think I've become an experienced player that I could say I don't want to play some games," said Bumrah. "Yeah, I always look forward to playing, and the more number of matches you play, you enjoy more," he insisted.

4. On his development as a person

4. On his development as a person

Bumrah has traversed quite a distance from that widely criticised no-ball to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in the 2017 Champions Trophy final but in his core, he remains the simple person. "I think I'm still the same person, maybe two years older. I always want to keep learning. I want to keep evolving. That has always been my game."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
