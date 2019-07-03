ICC WC 2019: Bumrah underlines role of practice to stay on top

1. On practicing yorker

"I do it again and again and again in the nets. So the more you do it, you get decent at it. You can't master it," said a modest Bumrah when asked how he has again made the block-hole delivery fashionable at the death. You are still trying to get better at it, yeah. It's all about repetition. It's like any other ball."

2. On net practice

"Whenever I practice in the nets, I practice each and every situation, be it with the new ball, be it with the old ball, bowling at the death," said the soft-spoken sardar from Ahmedabad. So if I have ticked all of the boxes in the net, it's then all about execution (in the match) and keeping a clear head. If the work ethic is good, I think the execution feels much easier in the game," he assessed.

3. On wanting to play all matches in WC

"This is my first World Cup, so I want to play as many games as possible. I don't think I've become an experienced player that I could say I don't want to play some games," said Bumrah. "Yeah, I always look forward to playing, and the more number of matches you play, you enjoy more," he insisted.

4. On his development as a person

Bumrah has traversed quite a distance from that widely criticised no-ball to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman in the 2017 Champions Trophy final but in his core, he remains the simple person. "I think I'm still the same person, maybe two years older. I always want to keep learning. I want to keep evolving. That has always been my game."