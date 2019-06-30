Cricket

ICC WC 2019: India vs England: Bumrah offers a masterclass in death over bowling

By
Jasprit Bumrah offered a masterclass in death over bowling
Birmingham, June 30: When Jasprit Bumrah came to bowl the 42nd over, many doubted how will he cope with the challenge despite fully in know of his reputation as the best death over bowler at present. Bumrah allayed all doubts with five wonderful overs against England's bionic batting line-up in their ICC World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston here on Sunday (June 30).

Bumrah conceded just 26 runs in those five overs ranging from over 42 to 50, and imagine he bowled against the likes of Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler, all capable of destroying a bowler. The effort was in fact the best in death overs from a bowler who has bowled a minimum of five overs. The spell played a big role in England not running away in the final overs and think of it the home team scored more than 90 runs in the last 10 overs. Now, you'll get the importance of Bumrah's spell.

Bumrah conceded just three runs in the 50th over and overall just three fours in his last five overs. It was a masterclass in death over bowling as he displayed wonderful control over his craft - quick and slow yorkers, slow bouncers, the variations did not have any end as he kept the England batsmen on a tight leash.

Moreover, he has bowled 31 death overs in 2019 and has gone for more than 10 runs in an over only on two occasions. Impeccable, isn't it? And he had an immaculate opening as well - 4-1-8-0 - that kept Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy silent for a good period and they opened only after Bumrah ended his first spell.

A big chunk of plaudits might have gone to Mohammed Shami, his new ball partner, for that five-wicket haul. Comparing to that, Bumrah took only one wicket but his analysis 10-1-44-1 worth its weight in gold as England made 337 for 7. A once in a lifetime bowler and preserve Bumrah like a precious stone.

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 19:56 [IST]
