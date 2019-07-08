ICC WC 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: Watch out for these six cricketers

INDIA -- 1. ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit has 647 runs with five hundreds and two fifties and he is batting better than a dream. He will have the task of taming the potent New Zealand attack consisting Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson. The battle between Rohit and New Zealand bowlers will have a big role in determining the outcome of the match.

2. VIRAT KOHLI

Kohli is yet to make a hundred in the World Cup despite crossing fifty five times. It's unusual for Kohli, whose conversion rate is just mindboggling. Perhaps, the semifinal against New Zealand could be a perfect occasion for him to make a three-figure score.

3. JASPRIT BUMRAH

Bumrah has led the Indian attack well with 17 wickets from 8 games. The effectiveness of Bumrah is just incredible considering that the batsmen took minimum risk against him. And along with picking up wickets, Bumrah also did not leak runs and his economy of 4.46 is one of the best in the tournament.

NEW ZEALAND: 1. KANE WILLIAMSON

The classy right-hander has led with his bat and the calls he made as captain too have been on the mark often. India, the most consistent side of the tournament, will offer him a stiff challenge and it will be exciting because their league stage match was washed out.

2. ROSS TAYLOR

The 35-year-old has been quite consistent in the tournament without being flamboyant. He played the support cast to Williamson to perfection. Taylor, a good player of spin, will have a massive role to play in negating the Indian spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and either one of Kuldeep Yadav or Ravindra Jadeja.

3. TRENT BOULT

The Kiwi left-arm paceman will have the tough task of containing if not plucking the wickets of in-form Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. With the Manchester weather predicted to be on the gloomier side on the match day, Boult will be eager to exploit his mastery over swing.