ICC WC 2019: India vs West Indies: 4 memorable moments: 1983 triumph to More's six

The memorable moments from India vs West Indies matches
The memorable moments from India vs West Indies matches

Bengaluru, June 25: India and West Indies are two-time World Cup winners and they will be up against each other on Thursday (June 27) in an ICC World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Since that epochal triumph in 1983, India's stock in world cricket has only increased and by 2019 they are a cricketing super power on and off the field. But West Indies have been on a slippery route ever since with their twin triumphs in 1975 and 1979 now a ditstant memory. Here's MyKhel takes a look at some fine cricketing moments between these two nations over the years.

1. The beginning at Berbice

1. The beginning at Berbice

It was a rather inconspicous ODI tucked between the Test series between India and West Indies. But India shocked the defending ODI champions by 27 runs, amidst stories of rift in the camp following the sacking of Sunil Gavaskar as captain and missing Sandeep Patil, their best one-day batsman. Gavaskar laid the platform with a 90 off 117 balls and added 93 runs for the opening wicket with Ravi Shastri (30), who opened for the first time. But the real tour de force came from Kapil Dev who hammered a 38-ball 72 with 7 fours and 3 sixes. India made a 282 for 5 in 47 overs. In reply, Windies could only make 255 for 9 despite fifties by Viv Richards, Jeff Dujon and Faoud Bacchus. Kapil, Balwinder Sandhu and Madan Lal took wickets apiece while Shastri plucked three wickets.

2. History made in 1983

2. History made in 1983

1983. Lord's. You don't need to write more about those two words. India snatched the 50-over world title away from West Indies 36 years ago and the Caribbeans since then have not managed to reclaim it. Kapil, Sandhu, K Srikkanth, Mohinder Amarnath, India found multiple match-winners then. The toothy smile of a trophy-holding Kapil became a historical picture in Indian sports. And India have only built on that momentum. If cricket is the most followed sport in India now, it all began in 1983.

3. The tied match of 1991

3. The tied match of 1991

This low-scoring thriller came in the CB series that preceded the 1992 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. India were bowled out for a lowly 126 with Ravi Shastri top scoring with a 110-ball 33. Curtly Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall and Anderson Cummins took two wickets apiece to restrict India at Perth. The Indian pacers -- Kapil Dev, J Srinath and Subrato Banerjee (behind Kiran More in the image) -- replied in kind as Windies were bundled on the same score.

4. Little More vs Ambrose the giant

4. Little More vs Ambrose the giant

West Indies won the Brisbane match rather comfortably by 6 wickets with Richie Richardson and Desmond Haynes making fifties in the chase of 192. But India had a sparkling moment when wicketkeeper batsman Kiran More hooked Ambrose for a six over fine leg. More looked rather sheepish after the shot and the great fast bowler too appreciated that daring act with a wide smile.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
