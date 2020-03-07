Cricket
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: India vs Australia: Final: Preview, Dream11, Live telecast and Live Streaming info

By
ICC WT20 WC 2020: Final preview
ICC WT20 WC 2020: Final preview

Melbourne, March 7: We've been to four cities, met 10 teams and watched exhilarating matches aplenty as the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 lived up to its billing as the most entertaining and competitive tournament yet.

Now two weeks later, we are left with the two sides who will battle it out for the title of Women's T20 world champions at the MCG - Australia and India. MyKhel offers preview, Dream11, TV timing etc.

1. Team News - India

1. Team News - India

India progressed as the top-ranked team in Group A following a semifinal washout against England and their unbeaten run in this year's tournament makes the finale tough to call. India have never previously made it to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final, looking to become just the fourth side - after Australia, England and West Indies - to be T20 world champions. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is standing on the brink of history. Kaur will be the first woman to captain India in a T20 World Cup Final. The match sees the return of familiar faces like of Kaur and Smriti Mandhana but it also presents fans with the chances to witness cricket's newest stars with India's teenagers Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues likely to be at centre stage. Verma has lit up the tournament with her performances at the top of the order, having already hit 161 runs in her four innings. Leg spinner Poonam Yadav too will be noticed.

2. Team News - Australia

2. Team News - Australia

Australia edged out South Africa in a tight semifinal. For the hosts, it will be their sixth successive appearance in the T20 World Cup Final, having made the showpiece in every edition since 2010. And this time, they're bidding for a record-extending fifth T20 World Cup title. History beckons their captain Meg Lanning too. Lanning could become the third Australian to lift a global trophy on home soil after Lyn Larsen and Michael Clarke. Australia's batters have also caught the eye, with Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy scoring 341 runs between them at the top of the order. Megan Schutt is among top wicket-takers too.

3. Dream 11

3. Dream 11

Openers: Shafali Verma, Beth Mooney

Middle-order: Alyssa Healy (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Rachael Haynes

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey, Georgia Wareham.

4. TV Timings

4. TV Timings

The Final presents an opportunity to set a new record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture, bidding to beat the 90,185 set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in the USA.

Throw in two live performances from Katy Perry and the 75,000+ who have tickets to their name will tell you one thing: this is an occasion not to be missed.

The match will be live on Star Sports from 12.30 PM IST and live streaming will be on HotStar and Jio TV. You can also follow the game through MyKhel Live Updates.

Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:30 [IST]
