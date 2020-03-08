ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, Final: Highlights: Defending champs Australia outclass India to lift record fifth T20 title

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final: India vs Australia: As it Happened: Australia lift fifth T20 World Cup trophy

Four-time champions Australia put up an all-round show at the MCG on Sunday as they slaughtered India in a completely-one-sided affair to lay their hands on a record fifth T20 World title.

Defending champions Australia breezed to their record fifth title, outclassing the visitors in the summit clash.

Opting to bat, Australia rode on blistering half-centuries by openers Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78 not out) to post 184 for four before their bowlers, led by Megan Schutt (4/18) and Jess Jonassen (3/20), put up a disciplined effort to win their fifth title.

Chasing a challenging target, visitors India, featuring in their maiden final of the tournament, couldn't handle the pressure and were bundled out for 99 in 19.1 overs.

India suffered a batting collapse as the top order of teen sensation Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4) departed inside the first six overs.

To add to India's woes, wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia retired hurt in the second over after getting hit on her helmet of the bowling of left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen. Deepti Sharma (33), Veda Krishnamurthy (19) and concussion substitute Richa Ghosh (14) tried to fight back but the Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals to choke India.

What worked in the home team's favour was that their openers easily neutralised the threat posed by the in-form spinner Poonam Yadav (1/30 in 4 overs) with percentage game while taking the likes of medium-pacer Shikha Pandey and Deepti Sharma to the cleaners.

"Thanks to the 86,000 people that came out tonight, it was something incredibly special."



A message from Alyssa Healy to the fans after Australia's #T20WorldCup triumph 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/03GxSg3Z29 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020

On the day, Pandey was smashed for 52 runs in her four overs. Half the battle was won there for the formidable Australians, who, in stark contrast to the India, saved their best for the last.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 184 for 4 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 78 not out, Alyssa Healy 75; Deepti Sharma 2/38)

India: 99 all out in 19.1 overs (Deepti Sharma 33, Veda Krishnamurthy 19; Megan Schutt 3/18.)

Source: (With inputs from PTI)