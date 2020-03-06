ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav sends his best wishes to Team India ahead of final against Australia

India made it to the final of the showpiece event after their semi-final against England at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was washed out due to rain and the Women In Blue progressed to the final by virtue of topping the league stage.

Indian women are unbeaten in the tournament and defeated hosts Australia in the tournament opener to stun the three-time champions.

Praising the girls, Kuldeep - on the sidelines of Times of India Sports Awards in New Delhi - said, "They have done exceedingly well. Even in the triangular series, involving Australia and England, our girls did well and they have carried forward the same intensity. The way they played in the league stages was commendable because they were unbeaten in the group stages, even the victory margins were quite big. So that was heartening to see them do so well in the World Cup and my best wishes to them for the finals. Hopefully, they come out victorious in the final.

When asked if the credit of their excellent show should be given to the quality spin attack, the 25-year-old chinaman - who is the only cricketer from India to have picked up two hat-tricks in the ODIs - said it's the combined effort of the team that took them to the finals.

"Not just spinners, the start with young opener Shafali (Verma) gave, has been crucial for the team's victory. As far as the bowling department is concerned, the contribution of all five bowlers is equally important. If any two of them click on the given day then that becomes a match-winning performance. Both spinners, as well as the pacers, are playing their part to perfection," Kuldeep added further.