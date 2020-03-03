Cricket
ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Semifinal Line-up, Where to Watch, Timings: India face England; SA take on Australia

By
Bengaluru, March 3: India emerged as the only team from both groups with a clean slate as the group stage of the ongoing edition of the Women's T20 World Cup came to an end on Tuesday (March 3). The semifinal line-up for the World Cup was confirmed on Tuesday after rain washed out the final group game and South Africa and West Indies were awarded a point each.

A point was enough to push South Africa to the top spot with seven points, leaving England second. England finished with three wins and a loss in the group stage. Meanwhile, India, who are aiming to enter their maiden T20 World Cup final, topped the group stage with four wins from four games.

The Indian women's team will take on England in the last-four stage, while the second semifinal will see South Africa take on Australia on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India and England will face off in a repeat semifinal of the 2018 edition of the T20 World Cup. Back in 2018, England had beaten India before losing to Australia in the final. The two sides had also reached the final of the 2017 ODI World Cup, which was also won by England.

Meanwhile, hosts Australia, placed second in Group A, will take on 2014 semifinalists South Africa. Four-time champions Australia will be gunning for their fifth title, as they take on the Proteas in the second semifinal on Thursday.

The winners of the semifinals will enter the final which will be played on March 8 - the International Women's Day - at the MCG. Both the semifinals will be played on the same day. India will play the first game of the day at Sydney.

Semifinal Line-up:

1st Semifinal India vs England 9:30am IST
2nd Semifinal Australia vs South Africa 1:30pm IST

Match Info:

Live on Star Sports Network and Doordarshan

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: (With inputs from agencies)

Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
