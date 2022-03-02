ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Rohit, Virat & Co cheer for Women in Blue ahead of their clash with Pakistan

They also urged to fans to come out and show their support to the #WomenInBlue during their #CWC22 campaign.

Ahead of an exciting year of women's cricket, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of ICC events and Indian Women's home tours, unveiled its campaign #HamaraBlueBandhan to rally the nation behind the Indian Women's cricket team.

The ICC Women's World Cup kicks off on Friday (March 4) with the host, New Zealand, taking on West Indies.

Wishing the women's team ahead of their WC campaign, Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram, "No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, 'cause it's time for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022! So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022 & watch #PAKvIND on @starsportsindia & Disney+Hotstar | ICC #CWC22.

Meanwhile, current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma posted the Star Sports campaign video #HamaraBlueBandhan on his Instagram Reels.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant posted, "The #WomenInBlue are on a mission at the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Join me to show your support for #HamaraBlueBandhan. Let's go. #TeamIndia."

Prithvi Shaw posted, "ICC Women's World Cup 2022 is here! I'm ready to show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan and cheer for #WomenInBlue as they take on #Pak in ICC #CWC22! Are you ready too?"

Telecast Details:

All the action from the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 from March 4, 2022, LIVE & Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Media Release