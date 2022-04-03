ICC Women's World Cup: I am 32 and I have seen it all, says "grateful" Healy

Riding on Healy's breathtaking hundred, Australia bossed their way to a record-extending seventh Women's World Cup title with a crushing 71-run win over traditional rivals England, stamping their undisputed dominance in the tournament.

"I'm 32 and I've seen it all. Our team sets out to win events like these and everyone is sort of keen to get out there and do just that, grateful for the opportunity," said Healy, who was named player of the final as well player of the tournament.

"You probably couldn't have asked for anything more. Proud of the batting unit. We have done some amazing things this whole tournament, so to be able to do it one more time on the biggest stage was impressive," Healy said after the title win.

For Healy, the manner of triumph was beyond her imagination. "Never in my wildest dreams did I ever thought I'd do something like that so it is pretty cool."

During her epic knock, Healy also became the player with most runs in a single edition of a World Cup. She not only went past New Zealand great Debbie Hockley's 25-year-old record, but also became the first woman cricketer to score 500 or more runs in a single edition of the tournament.

Hockley had scored 456 runs in the 1997 World Cup in India. But Healy and her opening partner Rachael Haynes went past Hockley on Sunday, scoring 509 and 497 runs respectively in this edition.

"We knew the first 10 overs was going to be the most challenging part of the game and we got two world class bowlers swinging the ball. We just knew we had to hold our nerve. I enjoy batting with Rach (Rachael Haynes) and it's what we set out to do and we ticked that box."

She said Haynes should have won the player of the tournament award for her consistency. "No way (on two fifties and two hundreds). I shouldn't have received this award but Rach should have because I just turned up for the last two games."

Healy, who was dropped on 41, also set the record of the highest-ever individual score in a World Cup final across men's and women's cricket. Adam Gilchrist (149, 2007), Sciver (148 in this game), Ricky Ponting (140, 2003) and Viv Richards (138, 1979) are behind Healy in the elite list.

"I think everyone has worked very hard for this. It has been a five-year wait for a title people said we would have had. Will reflect on the three months that we have had," said Healy who was also a member of the Australia squad in the 2017 edition.

"Not sunk in yet. Special game of cricket, very high scoring. It is something we have been working towards for a long period of time. To get over the line was pretty cool. Her skipper Meg Lanning termed the knock as an "incredible one".

"Healy's knock was incredible. To do it in a World Cup final, I am not surprised, she's done it before as well. We've spoken about being patient at the start before exploding and that's what happened."

For Lanning, it is necessary that one savours the sweet taste of victory before anything else. "We'll celebrate this one first. We have not looked ahead too far to be honest. It hasn't been easy but it is nice to be able to get to the end of this block and say we are the champions.

"Thanks to Heather and team, we knew it would be a competitive game. Thanks to the ICC, our coaches and support staff. Appreciate for all that you do and to the team, well done and we'll celebrate and enjoy this," she signed off.