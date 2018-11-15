Women's WT20: Kohli sends best wishes to Women in Blue; starts #JerseyKnowsNoGender campaign

Kohli posted a video message on his Twitter handle to encouraged Harmanpreet Kaur and band to win the game and qualify for the semi-finals. The 30-year-old cricketer also started a movement titled #JerseyKnowsNoGender to promote gender equality in sports.

Preview: India W Vs Ireland W

"I am super proud of our girls wearing our colours and playing their hearts out. Representing your country and wearing this jersey is a proud moment. This jersey doesn't care who you are, where you come from and what your gender is. Hold up your arm in support of Team India in West Indies," said Kohli.

The Indian captain also nominated three players namely, cricketer Rishabh Pant, Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and badminton star Saina Nehwal join him in this cause.

"To kick-start this, I am going to nominate Sunil Chhetri, Rishabh Pant and Saina Nehwal to join in and start this movement," Kohli concluded.

We’re on our way to the semi-finals.. and it’s time to back Team India to bring home the World Cup! #JerseyKnowsNoGender💪

I nominate @RishabPant777, @NSaina, @chetrisunil11 and all of you to join in. Wear your jerseys and strike the pose to cheer them on!

Overwhelming favourites India will have to guard against complacency when they play Ireland in their third Group B match. India are on a roll having convincingly won their first two matches, including against arch-rivals Pakistan three days back.

Skipper Harmanpreet declared open the tournament with her blazing hundred against New Zealand at the Providence, the same venue where India will face Ireland.

Ireland, on the other hand, have lost to both Australia and Pakistan. India will enter the game against the Irish as overwhelming favourites but Kaur is aware that her team cannot afford to take things for granted in this mega-event.

Ireland cricket is known for its fighting abilities and taking them lightly will not be the way to go for India, with qualification to the last-four knocking on their doors. Having eased past Pakistan a couple of days after the big win against the New Zealanders, India will nevertheless fancy their chances at the Providence.