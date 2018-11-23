ICC Women's WT20: No regrets, says Harmanpreet on the omission of Mithali Raj

1. Why was Mithali omitted?

Harmanpreet Kaur: "Whatever we had decided, we decided for the team. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but no regrets. I'm proud of the way my girls played through the tournament.

2. On India's loss

Harmanpreet: "One bad game won't decide if we're a bad team or a good team. This is a learning process for us because we are a young team. I hope we play well in the upcoming tournaments. As we have a young team, we still need to work on our mental strength because we'll be playing more such games in future. If we can work on how to play under pressure, then we can change the way we play these games. Sometimes you have to change your game according to the wicket. England bowled well, they read the wicket really well. Credit goes to them, we've learned a lot from this game. It was not an easy total to chase, and our bowlers bowled really well to stretch the match till the 18th over."

3. Amy Jones (Player of the match).

"Just fantastic to get the win. Nat just came in and took the pressure off immediately. We just wanted to be there at the end basically. Playing at 8pm gives you a lot of thinking time. We were thinking about it, planning on how to play their high-quality spinners, and the plans worked."

4. Heather Knight, England captain

"The match got away from us a bit in the Powerplay, but the spinners bowled really well to bring us back. Kirstie has been outstanding on her first tour. Sophie, young spinner as well, has shown a lot of quality over the last year or so. I think Anya might have killed me (if I'd bowled for the hat-trick). I think the conditions have been very tricky in St Lucia and when we've come here, No worries at all about the form of Beaumont and Wyatt. The final is going to be a great game, hopefully we'll have a great atmosphere and a brilliant game of cricket."