ICC Women's ODI Team Of The Year 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur leads team dominated by India and South Africa

The ICC continued the 2022 awards week with the announcement of the teams of the year in both men's and women's categories. The ICC has recognised the 11 superb players who impressed one and all in 50-over cricket last year.

2022 in the women's game witnessed the Women's World Cup in New Zealand, which was once again clinched by Australia, who won the show-piece event for the record seventh time.

While the global body revealed the T20I teams of the year on Monday (January 24), the ICC released the 50-over format teams on Tuesday (January 24).

Harmanpreet, who hit two centuries and five half-centuries during the calendar year, also chipped in with five wickets to be included in the Women's ODI Team of the Year 2022.

The Indian skipper is joined in the list by compatriots Smiriti Mandhana and Renuka Singh, who make their second appearance in the team of the year 2022 after being named in the T20I Team of the Year 2022.

Opener Mandhana scored six fifties and one hundred in the calendar year, finishing with 696 runs in 15 innings at an average of 49.71. Renuka, on the other hand, made the cut after ending the year with 18 wickets in 7 matches.

Apart from India, South Africa also has three players that made the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2022. Batter Laura Wolvaardt along with pacers Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail are the three South African players in the best XI.

World Cup winners Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney are the two Australians, while Sophie Ecclestone and Nat Sciver are the two representatives from England. Amelia Kerr of New Zealand completes the eleven of the women's team of the year.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2022

Player Country Role Alyssa Healy Australia Wicketkeeper Smriti Mandhana India Batter Laura Wolvaardt South Africa Batter Beth Mooney Australia Batter Nat Sciver England All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) India All-rounder Amelia Kerr New Zealand All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone England Bowler Ayabonga Khaka South Africa Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur India Bowler Shabnim Ismail South Africa Bowler