ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur sets sights on title

India women came tantalisingly close to winning the ICC ODI World Cup three years back, losing to hosts England by nine runs in the final.

Harmanpreet said India are looking to make the most of the experience of the last three years.

"Our team is growing day by day, everyone is looking so positive," Harmanpreet said as all the 10 skippers gathered for the captain's media launch at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney on Monday (February 17).

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Full schedule, India squad, Live telecast, Live streaming, venues

"It's going to be very big if we win, I was very surprised at all the reaction from 2017. My parents didn't tell me, they didn't want us to feel the pressure. If we win, it's going to be very big for us. We will try to give our best."

Who'd the captains like to play in #T20WorldCup final?



Stafanie Taylor ➞ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Heather Knight ➞ 🇹🇭

Sophie Devine ➞ 🇿🇦

Meg Lanning ➞ 🇮🇳

Harmanpreet Kaur ➞ 🇦🇺

Chamari Athapaththu ➞ 🇦🇺

Salma Khatun ➞ 🇦🇺

Sornnarin Tippoch ➞ 🇦🇺

Dane van Niekerk ➞ 🇦🇺

Bismah Maroof ➞ 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/dY1UmKb4eq — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 17, 2020

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will open with the mouth-watering clash between India and defending champions and hosts Australia in Adelaide on February 21.