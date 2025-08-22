Cricket ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium As Venue By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 17:40 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The ICC has confirmed a revised schedule for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, with Navi Mumbai stepping in as one of the host cities. The prestigious tournament, featuring eight top teams, will run from 30 September to 2 November 2025 across India and Sri Lanka.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has been chosen to replace Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, which became unavailable for the event. Navi Mumbai will now host up to five matches, including three group-stage fixtures, a semi-final, and potentially the grand finale on 2 November. Despite the venue change, the overall schedule and tournament dates remain intact.

The other venues remain as originally planned: the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, and the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The first semi-final will be held either in Guwahati or Colombo on 29 October, while the second semi-final is scheduled for Navi Mumbai on 30 October.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah expressed confidence in Navi Mumbai's ability to deliver a world-class experience for the tournament. "Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women's cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women's Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years," he said.

He further highlighted the importance of the upcoming event for the sport's global growth: "We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women's game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport's future, not only in India but across the cricketing world.

While unforeseen circumstances required us to adjust the schedule and replace a venue, we are pleased to now have a line-up of five world-class venues that will showcase the very best of the women's game. The stage is set, and I am confident this tournament will capture imaginations and inspire a new generation of fans."

With the anticipation building, cricket fans worldwide await what promises to be a landmark event for women's cricket.