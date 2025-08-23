Cricket ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Why DY Patil Was Chosen As Chinnaswamy’s Replacement As Venue? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 8:52 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, initially expected to host matches during the 2025 ICC Women's ODI World Cup, has been left out of the final list of venues due to delays in securing necessary approvals from the Karnataka government following the tragic June 4 stampede.

This prompted the BCCI and ICC to explore alternative options, eventually finalizing the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as the replacement venue.

While Thiruvananthapuram's Greenfield International Stadium was once considered the leading candidate, it ultimately lost out despite assurances from the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) that preparations would be completed on schedule.

On Friday, the ICC confirmed that DY Patil Stadium would not only host three league matches, starting October 20, including India's fixtures against New Zealand and Mumbai, but also the high-profile semifinal and final on October 30 and November 2, respectively.

According to insiders involved in the decision, DY Patil's strong track record in promoting women's sports and its logistical advantages proved decisive. "Navi Mumbai has always attracted a great crowd for women's cricket games - whether it was WPL 2023 or India women's international matches, especially in the series against Australia. It was also a good hosting venue for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and AFC Women's Asian Cup," sources told IANS.

"Whenever DY Patil has hosted women's cricket games, it has always got a great response from spectators, and that in turn added more heft to its good reputation of being a women's sports-friendly venue in India," they added.

Travel convenience was another critical factor. "The absence of direct flights from Thiruvananthapuram to other hosting cities in India was also an issue. But with games in Navi Mumbai, teams along with broadcast crews can travel easily to venues within India from the Mumbai airport and to Colombo as well whenever needed," said the source.

With DY Patil joining Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore, and Colombo as the five venues, attention now shifts to the cricketing spectacle set to unfold between September 30 and November 2, promising a landmark edition of the Women's ODI World Cup.