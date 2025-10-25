India vs Australia Live Streaming 3rd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs AUS in India, UK and USA Online?

IND vs AUS: Why Nitish Reddy Is Not Playing In 3rd ODI? Explained

Lionel Messi’s Kerala Visit Postponed After FIFA Permission Delay; New Date To Be Announced Soon

Cricket ICC Women's World Cup: Australian Women Cricketers Harassed in Indore; Accused Arrested, Police Tighten Security By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 14:20 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a disturbing incident in Indore, two Australian women cricketers participating in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup were allegedly stalked - and one of them molested - by a man on a motorcycle earlier this week.

Police confirmed on Saturday (October 25) that the accused has been arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the Times of India and PTI, the incident took place on Thursday morning near Khajrana Road, when the two players had stepped out of their hotel for a short walk to a nearby café. Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi of MIG Police Station said that the man began following the cricketers on his two-wheeler before one of them was allegedly touched inappropriately.

The Australian players, who are staying at Radisson Blu Hotel in Indore along with their teammates and support staff, immediately reported the matter to the team's security manager, Danny Simmons, who subsequently lodged a complaint at the MIG police station later that evening.

After reviewing CCTV footage from the area, the suspect was identified and taken into custody within 24 hours, Raghuvanshi confirmed. The accused has been booked under Sections 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) and 354D (stalking) of the IPC.

Indore Police said additional measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of all players participating in the tournament.

The incident has sparked concern among cricket authorities and local administrators, prompting discussions about strengthening athlete security, especially for women cricketers touring India for international events.

The Australian team is currently in Indore for their group-stage fixtures in the Women's World Cup and will be gearing up for the semi-final fixtures from next week onwards.

As of now, they lead the standings with 11 points from six matches.