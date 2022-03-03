ICC Women’s World Cup Winners List: Full List of Women's ODI Cricket World Cup Winners & Runners Up Year Wise

The 50-over or ODI World Cup has normally been held in a four-year interval or on some occasions in three, five or six year intervals with only 3 teams going all the way to lift the title.

In the 11 editions of the ICC Women's World Cup, Australia has been the most successful side with 6 titles to it's name followed by England, who have won the title 4 times and New Zealand winning once.

ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Squad, Schedule, Match Timings, Venues, Live Streaming & TV Channel Info

India and West Indies also have come close, but have fallen in the final hurdle finishing as runners up. The Indian team, who made their tournament debut in 1978 as hosts, has twice lost the final, while West Indies has lost their only final appearance.

Apart from winning the title six times, Australia has also ended as runners up two times, while four-time champions England and New Zealand have finished runners up three times.

While the first two editions were decided on points after the round-robin format, the editions from 1982 to 1993 have seen teams based on their points table postiton go through play-off rounds to decide the winners and third-placed team.

From the 1997 edition, the teams went through the knockout rounds (semifinal and final) to decide the winners and the runners up. The three teams that have won the title has also played in every edition so far.

The Women's World Cup has been staged in five countries so far with India and England hosting the show-piece event three times. The World Cup hosts have won the tournament 5 out of 11 times so far.

Here we take a look at the year-wise hosts, winners and runners up of the ICC Women's World Cup from 1973:

YEAR HOSTS WINNER RUNNER UP 1973 England England Australia 1978 India Australia England 1982 New Zealand Australia England 1988 Australia Australia England 1993 England England New Zealand 1997 India Australia New Zealand 2000 New Zealand New Zealand Australia 2005 South Africa Australia India 2009 Australia England New Zealand 2013 India Australia West Indies 2017 England England India