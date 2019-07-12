Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: World champs falling at semifinals: A new trend since Australian treble

By
Australia

Bengaluru, July 12: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final will feature hosts England and 2015 finalists New Zealand.

While the Three Lions made a World Cup final after 27 years, the Black Caps are entering their second successive title clash and will be eager to atone for their failure in the previous edition.

Among the four teams that made the semifinals, the top two were India and Australia and not many had thought that neither of them would make the final at the end.

This is a jinx of sort for the past few editions now. Since Australia's treble between 1999 and 2007, the reigning champions have struggled to retain their crown. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's India lost in the semifinal of the 2015 edition to Australia to lose their crown.

Four years later, it is turn of defending champions Australia to repeat history. They lost to England in the semifinal at Edgbaston by eight wickets to crash out of the tournament.

1
43690

For India, it happened twice

For India, this has happened second time that they fell at the penultimate hurdle as reigning champions. In 1987, Kapil's Devils proved to be less efficient in retaining their historic crown won in 1983 as they lost to England in the semifinal at home by 35 runs.

Other champions who fell in the knock-out of the subsequent World Cups are 1992 champions Pakistan who lost the quarterfinal in 1996 against India and 2007 champions Australia who also lost the quarterfinal in 2011 against the same India. On both occasions, the World Cup was played in the sub-continent.

The two teams that kept on reaching and also winning consecutive World Cup finals most consistently are Australia (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007) and West Indies (1975, 1979 and 1983). While Australia won three of the four, the Caribbeans won two out of their three.

Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
