ICC World Cup 2019: All-round Shakib Al Hasan creates unique World Cup record

Shakib - who is is in a form of his life and on a record-breaking spree - became the first player to score 500-plus runs and pick up 10 wickets in a single edition of the world cup. The left-handed batsman struck a fine half-century against India.

Shakib became the fourth batsman after Rohit Sharma (544), David Warner (519), Aaron Finch (504) to amass more than 500 runs in the season.

Shakib Al Hasan - first player to aggregate 500 runs & 10 wickets in a single World Cup.



New Zealand's Scott Styris is the closest to Shakib in the achievement, scoring 499 runs and picking up nine wickets in the 10 matches he played in the 2007 edition of the tournament. Shakib had blasted an unbeaten 124 against the West Indies during their seven wicket win in Taunton.

He had also claimed five for 29 to single-handedly bowled Bangladesh to victory over Afghanistan in another match. During the course of the World Cup, Shakib also became the fourth Bangladeshi batsman to amass over 6000 runs in ODIs.

The 32-year-old is stealing the show with his all-round performance earlier achieved a rare feat in the quadrennial event and matched the record of former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

The left-arm spinner from Bangladesh became only the second bowler after Yuvraj to claim a fifer and score a fifty in a World Cup game. Yuvraj - who was the player of the series in 2011 World Cup - was the first player to claim such incredible figures during a match against Ireland. Yuvraj picked up 5 wickets in the game for 31 runs and later scored 50* off 75 balls.

While Shakib first scored 51 against Afghanistan and returned with highly impressive figures of (10-1-29-5) to guide his team to an emphatic victory.

Earlier, he equalled legendary Sri Lanka all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya's record of picking up 25-plus wickets and scoring 1,000-plus runs in the World Cup.