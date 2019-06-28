ICC World Cup 2019: Another dubious record for West Indies

The Caribbeans have now failed to make the semifinals for the sixth consecutive time. The two-time champions had started with a bang by decimating Pakistan by seven wickets and then showed some great character by having Australia on the mat.

But they eventually lost that game and could never win recover after that.

After seven matches, they stood at a meagre three points with a win and washout, leaving their final two games only of academic interest.

WI's only win came on May 31

The West Indies made a dubious record in between their major debacle. Their first and only win came in the tournament at Trent Bridge on May 31 when they had bowled out Pakistan for 105 and romped home comprehensively. They lost five games thereafter while one was washed out. The West Indies' next game is against Sri Lanka on July 1. It means they went winless in a mega tournament like the World Cup for the entire month of June.

In terms of the calendar, this is a record that no West Indian fan would have liked his/her team to be a part of. Afghanistan are the other team with a similar record. They have not won a game in this tournament after opening their campaign on June 1. They still have a chance to win a game in June as they take on Pakistan on Saturday in Leeds.

No other team in the history of the WC has an entire winless month on calendar. There are other dubious records by minnows in other editions where they had gone without a win for long stretches but they were not like the West Indies who now have a minimum of 31 days without a win.

Even in 1992, Zimbabwe, the team that had lost seven matches in a row, remained winless between February 23 and March 18, which comes to 24 days. The West Indies had another poor sequence at the World Cup and it was in their own country in 2007. On that occasion, the Caribbeans had gone without a win between March 23 and April 19.

Other winless sequences

Some other teams that have had long winless streaks are Scotland (Feb 17-March 14; 2015), England (Feb 23-March 13; 2015), UAE (Feb 19-March 15; 2015), Zimbabwe (Feb 19-March 14; 2015), Kenya (Feb 20-March 20; 2011); Netherlands (Feb 22-March 18; 2011), Ireland (March 17-April 13; 2007), Bangladesh (Feb 11-March 1; 2003), Canada (Feb 11-March 3; 2003), etc.