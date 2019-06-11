Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia call for Mitchell Marsh as cover for injured Stoinis

By Opta
Stoiniscropped

London, June 11: Mitchell Marsh will fly to England earlier than scheduled as cover for Marcus Stoinis after the Australia all-rounder suffered a side strain.

Stoinis has been ruled out of the Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan on Wednesday after he was injured while bowling in the defeat to India on Sunday.

The defending champions have called for Marsh as a precaution amid uncertainty over the extent of Stoinis' injury.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said: "Marcus Stoinis has a bit of a side strain. He won't be available for, especially for . So we're going to have to juggle around especially that all-rounder spot.

"We've got Mitch Marsh flying over just as a bit of a precaution. He was meant to fly over with the Australia A side on Friday. He's just coming a couple days early as a bit of precaution, if Stoinis doesn't recover quick enough or doesn't respond to treatment well enough over the next few days.

"So that's also something we've got to juggle with. We've got to find a few more overs now, whether we play the extra batter or extra bowler, we'll wait and see, and especially tomorrow with the conditions."

Asked how long Stoinis might be out of action, Finch replied: "Not exactly sure on how many games he'll miss. That's why Mitch is flying over. It's still being assessed.

"And over the next couple of days we'll have a clearer picture on what that looks like. I think it was about his fifth or sixth over the other day. It was towards the back end of his second spell, and he came back and bowled two overs at the death.

"He was in some discomfort. And it wasn't ideal, but he still managed to bowl a couple of overs. And speaking to guys who have done a side before, I say you can generally get through a game towards the end, but it's tough to get going after you've cooled down."

More MARCUS STOINIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 16 - June 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 17:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue