ICC World Cup 2019: Captains' imaginary picks

All the 10 captains were given a hypothetical situation wherein they could pick any player from the other side and there were some interesting replies with answers ranging from Jasprit Bumrah to Rashid Khan.

"It is very difficult to choose someone. We feel we are such a strong side. But if I have to choose one from the current lot...since AB (de Villiers) is retired now, I would choose Faf (du Plessis)," said Kohli at the official captains' media conference.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza picked Kohli to be a part of his side.

Pointing towards Kohli, Mortaza said: "I would choose that guy."

If Faf du Plessis could pick any past great in his #CWC19 squad, he'd go for Brian Lara.



Who would you choose?

Du Plessis preferred to pick bowlers rather than batsmen but when asked if he would not like to have Kohli in his team, the South African said "Virat is my batting team".

"I will pick a few players, mainly bowlers. For bowling attack...Jasprit Bumrah, he is bowling really well at the moment. As Virat said, he is multi-format bowler. Then there is exciting spinner Rashid Khan, Pat Cummins from Australia.

"Team that will go till the end of the tournament will be the ones that do well with the ball. Bowlers who have capabilities of taking wickets," said du Plessis.

New Zealander Kane Williamson agreed with his South African counterpart, saying bowlers will play a key role.

"Bowlers will play a big part and I would love to have Rashid Khan in my team," said Williamson.

England's Eoin Morgan said: "I won't change anything about my team. Ponting is part of Australia's coaching side, so I would take Ricky Ponting."

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed picked up Jos Butler, while Australian Aaron Finch went for Proteas strike bowler Kagiso Rabada.

"Rabada is one guy who has amazing energy. He is a superstar," said Finch.

Choice for Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne was Ben Stokes.

"He (Stokes) is a game changer. We know what he can do."