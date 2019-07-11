ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Australia: Semifinal 2: Live Score: England bowl out Aussies for 223

Birmingham, July 11: England seem primed to win their maiden title but it will take a special effort to upstage arch-rivals and record five-time champions Australia in the second World Cup semifinal here on Thursday (July 11). The winners will face New Zealand, who had beaten India by 18 runs in the first semifinal at Old Trafford on Wednesday (July 10).

England have turned it around following their first-round exit in the 2015 edition and have become a formidable one-day side. Considering the firepower the hosts possess, many current and former players have said it is England's World Cup to lose, a trophy they have not been able to lift despite making the final in 1979, 1987 and 1992. And between them and a fourth shot at the title, stand Australia who have been so consistent in the mega event that they are yet to lose a semifinal. So, what will be the script at Edgbaston? Follow MyKhel Live Update

Auto Refresh Feeds 2nd Innings: England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are in the middle to start the run chase. Jason Behrendorff starts proceedings for Australia. Timber! Woods cleans up Jason Behrendorff for 1 and Australia are all out for 223. Smith and Starc fall in the same over. Smith run out via a brilliant throw from keeper Jos Buttler. And Starc feathered Woakes to Buttler. 50 partnership between Smith and Starc for the 8th wicket. 200 up for Australia in the 45th over. Australia are scoring 4.3 per over now. Smith is still around with Starc giving him company. They need to get as many runs as possible on board from hereon. Heady feat No England bowler has ever taken more wickets in a World Cup than Jofra Archer has in 2019. A remarkable debut summer for the young man. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 11, 2019 See how Archer pinged Alex Carey on the face. Running repairs 🤕 Alex Carey battles on #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/NkIQ4lMQZ5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 11, 2019 Archer ends the spell with 10-0-32-2. Wonderful bowling Cummins was the latest to depart when he edged a googly from Rashid to Joe Root at first slip. Archer's extra bounce did Maxwell in. Maxwell out for 22 and Aus are 6 down. Cummins joins Smith and they still have some 14 overs left 150 up for Australia in the 34th over with a boundary by Maxwell off Rashid First six of the match. And it came from Glenn Maxwell. He just lofted Rashid over mid-wicket. Out. Marcus Stoninis is leg before to Rashid. Second wicket in the over. Suddenly Aussies are back to the wall 50 for Steve Smith. Wonderful rearguard act. Carey is gone as he picked up James Vince who is subbing for Liam Plunkett off leggie Adil Rashid. End of a brilliant 100-run alliance. 100 between Smith and Carey in 126 balls. Good alliance this Smith and Carey have batted well after that burst by Archer and Woakes with the new ball. 100 up for Australia in the 25th over. It has been a struggle for the defending champions. But they have held on here manly 50 up for Australia in the 16th over with a four by Smith off Plunkett Australia are 47/3 after 15 overs and its drinks time Australian batsmen still do not seemed to have come to terms with the pace of the wicket. Lots of indecision at crease, tentative prods and occasional hits to the fence. England are in full command here Quick bumper by Jofra Archer and he has hit Alex Carey on the chin, a small yet bleeding gnash. Some treatment he is getting. But looks just fine. This is just brilliant from England bowlers. Fast and full Wicket No 2: David Warner edged Woakes to Bairstow at slips. Out for 9 Big wicket and Jofra Archer gets it. Aaron Finch is lbw and Aussies have lost the DRS review too. Chris Woakes is starting for England. Finch and Warner are opening for Australia Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Eoin Morgan: Exact same. The trend of the tournament has been to bat first. Although Edgbaston has been a maginificent ground. The last time we played here against India, we saw a high scores of 340 and them almost chasing it down. Not really bothered as before the World Cup we preferred to chase. I think whoever plays the best cricket will go through. We have gone from strength to strength. We are going with the same team. Aaron Finch: We are going to have a bat. Don't think it will change too much. Will try to put up a big score. Just one, Peter Handscomb will come in for Usman Khawaja. Australia win toss and they are batting first Welcome to MyKhel coverage of the second semifinal between home side England and champions Australia. The winners will face New Zealand, who had slayed India by 18 runs.