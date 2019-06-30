ICC World Cup 2019: England vs India: Rishabh Pant replaces unfit Vijay Shankar, makes his WC debut

Pant has replaced all-rounder Vijay Shankar in the most-sought after match of the tournament as India face hosts England. 21-year-old Pant - who was included in the side as a replacement to opener Shikhar Dhawan - will be playing his maiden World Cup game for his country.

India captain Virat Kohli informed after toss that Shankar, who batted at No. 4 in the last two games for India, has a toe niggle and hence exciting young talent Pant makes into the Playing XI.

So India confident enough to go with 5 bowlers and a bit of Jadhav and that means Vijay Shanker's utility is a bit reduced. Huge opportunity for Rishabh Pant. No 4 for your country is such a privilege. I hope he goes well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 30, 2019

England captain Eoin Morgan meanwhile won the toss and elected to bat against India. The Men In Blue are, however, sporting orange coloured jersey for this 'away' game.

Jason Roy handed England a huge boost by returning for their crucial Cricket World Cup clash. Liam Plunkett was also recalled by England, replacing all-rounder Moeen Ali, who was criticised for his soft dismissal in the shock loss to Sri Lanka.

Rishab Pant to play !!!!!!!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 30, 2019

Earlier, on Saturday (June 29), former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to social media to plead Kohli to not drop Shankar from the crunch tie.

"Dear Virat & Ravi - please don't drop Vijay Shankar. I think he's coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow's game," Pietersen tweeted.

The former England star batsman also added young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is not yet ready to be drafted into the playing XI.

"Don't think about Pant. He needs another 3 weeks prep before I think he can get into your World Cup side," he wrote.

Shankar, who is currently occupying India's number four slot in the batting order, has failed to cash in on the opportunity with scores of 29 against Afghanistan and 14 against the West Indies.