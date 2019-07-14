Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019 final, England vs New Zealand: Will rain play spoil sport?

By
Lords is expected to see a sunny day
Lord's is expected to see a sunny day

London, July 14: Both England and New Zealand will look to clinch their maiden World Cup title at Lord's on Sunday (July 14) provided the weather gods don't intervene.

CWC 2019 Special Page | Stats

New Zealand sealed their final spot after a 18-run win over pre-tournament favourites India, while fellow favourites England thrashed arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets to book their spot. Last time when they met in the group stage, England defeated the Blackcaps to break a 27-year-old record.

Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson will hope they play the full game in a single day rather than going into the reserve day like how the semi-final-1 was decided after rain abandoned play.

The weather has often played spoil sport right through the tournament, but luckily for the first time World Cup aspirants, it is expected to be a bright and sunny on Sunday (July 14). Sunny weather means a dry wicket that will favour the batsmen and the the bowlers will look to use a lot of cutters to reduce the scoring.

ICC World Cup 2019: Final: England vs New Zealand: Preview

Sunny spells with a high of 22 C (72 F) is expected on Sunday and it will be huge relief for fans to enjoy the event.

"Fans in open seating areas will want to make sure to have hats, sunglasses and sun cream," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger.

(With inputs from Angencies)

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Final - July 14 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 10:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue