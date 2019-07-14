ICC World Cup 2019 final, England vs New Zealand: Will rain play spoil sport?

CWC 2019 Special Page | Stats

New Zealand sealed their final spot after a 18-run win over pre-tournament favourites India, while fellow favourites England thrashed arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets to book their spot. Last time when they met in the group stage, England defeated the Blackcaps to break a 27-year-old record.

Eoin Morgan and Kane Williamson will hope they play the full game in a single day rather than going into the reserve day like how the semi-final-1 was decided after rain abandoned play.

🏆 The biggest prize on the biggest stage.



We are ready for the @cricketworldcup final.#LoveLords#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GLTOOeQJvh — Lord's Cricket Ground 🏏 (@HomeOfCricket) 13 July 2019

The weather has often played spoil sport right through the tournament, but luckily for the first time World Cup aspirants, it is expected to be a bright and sunny on Sunday (July 14). Sunny weather means a dry wicket that will favour the batsmen and the the bowlers will look to use a lot of cutters to reduce the scoring.

ICC World Cup 2019: Final: England vs New Zealand: Preview

Sunny spells with a high of 22 C (72 F) is expected on Sunday and it will be huge relief for fans to enjoy the event.

"Fans in open seating areas will want to make sure to have hats, sunglasses and sun cream," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger.

(With inputs from Angencies)