ICC World Cup 2019: Full list of awards, prize money and statistics

London, July 14: England won the ICC World Cup 2019 today by defeating New Zealand in nail-biting Super Over finsh in from of a their the home crowd at Lord's Cricket Ground here on Sunday (Juy 14).

Since both the teams scored equal number of runs both in 50 overs and later in the Super Over as well, the winner was decided on number of boundaries hit in which The Three Lions edged the BlackCaps.

The winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 have earned a purse of $4 million (Approx Rs 28 crore), the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that the victorious team lifted at the Lord's on July 14. The prize money will be divided between the team members and the support staff.

There were few awards given away at the end of the tournament. The winners were handed over the honours.

Prize Money Champions - England - Prize money - USD USD 4,000,000 (INR 28 crore) Runner-up - New Zealand - Prize money - USD $2,000,000 (INR 14 crore) Losing Semi-Finalists: India & Australia - USD 800,000 each (INR 5.6 crore) Player of the tournament Player of the tournament - Kane Williamson (578 runs; Average - 82.57, 100s - 2, 50s - 2, Best - 148, MoM - 2) Player of the series in World Cups: 1992 Martin Crowe 1996 Sanath Jayasuriya 1999 Lance Klusener 2003 Sachin Tendulkar 2007 Glenn McGrath 2011 Yuvraj Singh 2015 Mitchell Starc 2019 Kane Williamson Man of the final Man of the final - Ben Stokes (84*). Man of the Match in World Cup finals: 1975 Clive Lloyd 1979 Viv Richards 1983 Mohinder Amarnath 1987 David Boon 1992 Wasim Akram 1996 Aravinda de Silva 1999 Shane Warne 2003 Ricky Ponting 2007 Adam Gilchrist 2011 MS Dhoni 2015 James Faulkner 2019 Ben Stokes Batting records Highest run scorer - Rohit Sharma (648 runs) Total centuries - 31 300 plus scores - 26 times Highest individual score - 166 from Warner Highest team total - England 397/6 Most sixes - 22 - Eoin Morgan Most fours - 67 - Rohit & Jonny Bairstow Best average - 86.57 - Shakib Al Hasan Most centuries by a batsman - 5 - Rohit (3 in a row) Most consecutive fifties (in a row) - Virat Kohli & Shakib Al Hasan Most fifties (in the tournament) - 7 - Shakib Most balls faced - 771 - Williamson Bowling records Highest wickets - Starc - 27 Best bowling figures in a match - Shaheen Afridi - 6/39 Best bowling average (4 matches least)- Mohammed Shami - 13.79 Most maiden overs - Jasprit Bumrah - 9