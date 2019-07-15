Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Full list of awards, prize money and statistics

By
Image Courtesy: ICC

London, July 14: England won the ICC World Cup 2019 today by defeating New Zealand in nail-biting Super Over finsh in from of a their the home crowd at Lord's Cricket Ground here on Sunday (Juy 14).

Since both the teams scored equal number of runs both in 50 overs and later in the Super Over as well, the winner was decided on number of boundaries hit in which The Three Lions edged the BlackCaps.

The winner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 have earned a purse of $4 million (Approx Rs 28 crore), the highest prize money to date, along with the trophy that the victorious team lifted at the Lord's on July 14. The prize money will be divided between the team members and the support staff.

There were few awards given away at the end of the tournament. The winners were handed over the honours.

Prize Money

Champions - England - Prize money - USD USD 4,000,000 (INR 28 crore)

Runner-up - New Zealand - Prize money - USD &dollar;2,000,000 (INR 14 crore)

Losing Semi-Finalists: India & Australia - USD 800,000 each (INR 5.6 crore)

Player of the tournament

Player of the tournament - Kane Williamson (578 runs; Average - 82.57, 100s - 2, 50s - 2, Best - 148, MoM - 2)

Player of the series in World Cups:

1992 Martin Crowe

1996 Sanath Jayasuriya

1999 Lance Klusener

2003 Sachin Tendulkar

2007 Glenn McGrath

2011 Yuvraj Singh

2015 Mitchell Starc

2019 Kane Williamson

Man of the final

Man of the final - Ben Stokes (84*).

Man of the Match in World Cup finals:

1975 Clive Lloyd

1979 Viv Richards

1983 Mohinder Amarnath

1987 David Boon

1992 Wasim Akram

1996 Aravinda de Silva

1999 Shane Warne

2003 Ricky Ponting

2007 Adam Gilchrist

2011 MS Dhoni

2015 James Faulkner

2019 Ben Stokes

Batting records

Highest run scorer - Rohit Sharma (648 runs)

Total centuries - 31

300 plus scores - 26 times

Highest individual score - 166 from Warner

Highest team total - England 397/6

Most sixes - 22 - Eoin Morgan

Most fours - 67 - Rohit & Jonny Bairstow

Best average - 86.57 - Shakib Al Hasan

Most centuries by a batsman - 5 - Rohit (3 in a row)

Most consecutive fifties (in a row) - Virat Kohli & Shakib Al Hasan

Most fifties (in the tournament) - 7 - Shakib

Most balls faced - 771 - Williamson

Bowling records

Highest wickets - Starc - 27

Best bowling figures in a match - Shaheen Afridi - 6/39

Best bowling average (4 matches least)- Mohammed Shami - 13.79

Most maiden overs - Jasprit Bumrah - 9

Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 0:16 [IST]
