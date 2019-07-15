ICC World Cup 2019: Full list of awards, prize money and statistics

Prize Money
Champions - England - Prize money - USD USD 4,000,000 (INR 28 crore)
Runner-up - New Zealand - Prize money - USD $2,000,000 (INR 14 crore)
Losing Semi-Finalists: India & Australia - USD 800,000 each (INR 5.6 crore)
Player of the tournament
Player of the tournament - Kane Williamson (578 runs; Average - 82.57, 100s - 2, 50s - 2, Best - 148, MoM - 2)
Player of the series in World Cups:
1992 Martin Crowe
1996 Sanath Jayasuriya
1999 Lance Klusener
2003 Sachin Tendulkar
2007 Glenn McGrath
2011 Yuvraj Singh
2015 Mitchell Starc
2019 Kane Williamson
Man of the final
Man of the final - Ben Stokes (84*).
Man of the Match in World Cup finals:
1975 Clive Lloyd
1979 Viv Richards
1983 Mohinder Amarnath
1987 David Boon
1992 Wasim Akram
1996 Aravinda de Silva
1999 Shane Warne
2003 Ricky Ponting
2007 Adam Gilchrist
2011 MS Dhoni
2015 James Faulkner
2019 Ben Stokes
Batting records
Highest run scorer - Rohit Sharma (648 runs)
Total centuries - 31
300 plus scores - 26 times
Highest individual score - 166 from Warner
Highest team total - England 397/6
Most sixes - 22 - Eoin Morgan
Most fours - 67 - Rohit & Jonny Bairstow
Best average - 86.57 - Shakib Al Hasan
Most centuries by a batsman - 5 - Rohit (3 in a row)
Most consecutive fifties (in a row) - Virat Kohli & Shakib Al Hasan
Most fifties (in the tournament) - 7 - Shakib
Most balls faced - 771 - Williamson
Bowling records
Highest wickets - Starc - 27
Best bowling figures in a match - Shaheen Afridi - 6/39
Best bowling average (4 matches least)- Mohammed Shami - 13.79
Most maiden overs - Jasprit Bumrah - 9