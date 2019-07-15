ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 'traumatised' with Kane Williamson & band's WC defeat

It was the first-ever World Cup final that went till the Super Over after the two teams finished tied in regulation 50 overs on Sunday. However, the trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had more boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

ICC announces Team of CWC 2019: Kane Williamson named captain

Expressing how the entire of New Zealand felt as the Super Over progressed, Jacinda Ardern said, "I think as a nation, we all aged a year during that super over. That was undeniably a brilliant game. Congratulations to England and to the Black Caps. I feel nothing but pride. What a team."

The Prime Minister added further that she, like other fellow citizens of the country, was feeling traumatised with the result.

The Wonderful Mr Kane Williamson

"I think probably like a lot of New Zealanders I'm still feeling quite traumatised by that match. It was an incredible game, I can't recall seeing a game like it and I think it will just go down in history for just being a remarkable game of cricket," Ardern was quoted as saying in 'Radio New Zealand'.

However, the leader of NZ Labour Party lauded the commendable effort of her country's national team and their tremendous fighting spirit in a low-scoring game.

"But regardless of that final outcome I just feel incredibly proud of the Black Caps and I hope every New Zealander does because they played remarkable cricket across the course of that tournament, and they certainly did in that last match."

New Zealand player Jimmy Neesham seemed incosolable with his team's unlucky defeat and was dejected with the result.

"That hurts. Hopefully there's a day or two over the next decade where I don't think about that last half hour. Congratulations @ECB_cricket, well deserved," he added. Neesham picked up three wickets in Sunday's game. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand's maiden World Cup triumph.