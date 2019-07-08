Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: India-New Zealand semi-final weather update: Rain likely to play spoilsport at Old Trafford

By
ICC World Cup 2019: India-New Zealand semi-final weather update: Rain likely to play spoilsport at Old Trafford

New Delhi, July 8: India and New Zealand are preparing for the first ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday (July 9) but rain might play a spoilsport in the big match.

As per British MET department, there is a prediction of light showers on the match day in Manchester and chances of 'cloudier skies and showery rain developing at times'.

Interestingly, India and New Zealand league match in Nottingham was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet outfield. (CWC 2019 Special Site)

All you need to know about WC semis | CWC semi-finals: Strength & Weakness

According to MET department report there is a 50% chance of rain at 10am local time on Tuesday, which coincides with the toss time, and the skies are only expected to get clear after 1 pm local time. Hence, we might have a delayed toss and match could also start late.

However, there is a reserve day on Wednesday if the match couldn't be finished on Tuesday but the forecast for Wednesday (July 10) isn't great either.

India Vs New Zealand: Semi-final 1: Preview | Players to watch out for

If the match gets washed out due to rain, in such a scenario India will automatically progress to the final for they have more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.

India finished at the top of the points table with seven wins and one loss while New Zealand lost their way a bit towards the end to finish fourth with five wins and four losses.

India will be playing their seventh World Cup semifinal, having won three of their previous six games. NZ, on the other hand, will be playing their eighth last-four tie and have won only one of the previous seven.

More ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP 2019 News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, July 8, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 8, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue