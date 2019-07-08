ICC World Cup 2019: India-New Zealand semi-final weather update: Rain likely to play spoilsport at Old Trafford

As per British MET department, there is a prediction of light showers on the match day in Manchester and chances of 'cloudier skies and showery rain developing at times'.

Interestingly, India and New Zealand league match in Nottingham was called off without a ball being bowled due to rain and wet outfield. (CWC 2019 Special Site)

According to MET department report there is a 50% chance of rain at 10am local time on Tuesday, which coincides with the toss time, and the skies are only expected to get clear after 1 pm local time. Hence, we might have a delayed toss and match could also start late.

However, there is a reserve day on Wednesday if the match couldn't be finished on Tuesday but the forecast for Wednesday (July 10) isn't great either.

If the match gets washed out due to rain, in such a scenario India will automatically progress to the final for they have more points (15) than New Zealand (11) in the league stage.

India finished at the top of the points table with seven wins and one loss while New Zealand lost their way a bit towards the end to finish fourth with five wins and four losses.

India will be playing their seventh World Cup semifinal, having won three of their previous six games. NZ, on the other hand, will be playing their eighth last-four tie and have won only one of the previous seven.