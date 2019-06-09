ICC World Cup 2019: India probable XI against Australia at the Oval

1. Rohit Sharma

The Hit Man is coming fresh from a hundred against South Africa in India's tournament opener. He would be eager to keep himself among the runs against Australia and that would be imperative for India against a strong opponent. He was remarkable while braving conditions against South Africa a furious Kagiso Rabada spell.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan got out early to a moving ball against Rabada. The last time Dhawan and Rohit fired together was against Australia in March at home. They would be eager to do an encore against the same opponent in London but for that Dhawan needs to find his mojo.

3. Virat Kohli

Kohli did not make it big after making a start and getting 18 against South Africa. But the sight of his favourite opponent Australia might spur him to produce something special at the Oval. Fans and the team management will be pinning their hopes on a Virat Show.

4. KL Rahul

Rahul did not anything spectacular and the occasion too did not demand anything extravagant from him against South Africa. While playing a support role to Rohit, Rahul offered enough hints that he is warming up to the challenge of No 4, though not his preferred slot.

5. MS Dhoni

The veteran was in his elements against South Africa, playing a typical Dhoni innings. He started slow and then picked up pace to keep the pressure minimum on Rohit. He had a rather decent outing behind the stumps too, effecting a stumping. The glove controversy, rest assured, will be just a minor irritant.

6. Kedar Jadhav

The all-rounder did not get a chance to bat against SA. But bowled a few tight overs in the company of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep in the middle passage. He will have to do that role against Australia and may be a bigger role with the bat too. Unless, Vijay Shankar comes in for him because of the bleak London weather.

7, Hardik Pandya

Hardik helped Rohit to finish the game against South Africa in a hurry towards the end. He did not have to do a big role with the ball because spinners were ruling the roost. But at London he might have to do a larger role with ball and may be with the bat too.

8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Though he did not get any wickets, Bhuvneshwar produced an excellent spell upfront against South Africa. The pressure he created at one end also helped Bumrah as he bagged two wickets. Bhuvi will be adding some numbers in the wicket coloumn against Australia.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal wrecked South Africa with a four-wicket haul that included the prized scalps of SA captain Faf du Plessis and David Miller, both of them were batting so well. The leggie will have to come up with a similar show against Australia to prevent them dominating the middle overs like they did against the West Indies.

10. Kuldeep Yadav

The chinaman bowler had a patchy IPL and there were doubts over his confidence. But Kuldeep came up with a fine spell against SA and took the wicket of dangerous Jean Paul Duminy. In fact, he was more economical than Chahal. He would like to go one better this time around.

11. Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah did against South Africa what he does best. He came up with a pacy spell and too the wickets of Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock and SA never really recovered from those early blows. Bumrah will be hoping to come up with another stellar effort against Australia.