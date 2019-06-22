ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan, As it happened: Shami hat-trick studs India's clsoe win

Southampton, June 22: Mohammed Shami became the second Indian after Chetan Sharma (1987) to claim a hat-trick in ICC World Cup as India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs here on Saturday (June 21). After labouring to 224/8, India bowled out Afghanistan for 213 to celebrate a very close win.

An upbeat Indian Cricket Team is going to face Afghanistan in it's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tie at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).

Team India haven't yet lost a game in the tournament while their Afghanistan counterparts are yet to taste their maiden win. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would be looking to continue their winning momentum however they might look to test the bench and give the rest of the players some match practice.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already out for a couple of games, hence Mohammed Shami will replace the UP speedster to lead the pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. Apart from Shami, team management could also make some changes in the Playing XI against a weaker opposition.

