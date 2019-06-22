ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan, As it happened: Shami hat-trick studs India's clsoe win

Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan, As it happened

By

Southampton, June 22: Mohammed Shami became the second Indian after Chetan Sharma (1987) to claim a hat-trick in ICC World Cup as India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs here on Saturday (June 21). After labouring to 224/8, India bowled out Afghanistan for 213 to celebrate a very close win.

An upbeat Indian Cricket Team is going to face Afghanistan in it's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tie at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).

Team India haven't yet lost a game in the tournament while their Afghanistan counterparts are yet to taste their maiden win. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would be looking to continue their winning momentum however they might look to test the bench and give the rest of the players some match practice.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already out for a couple of games, hence Mohammed Shami will replace the UP speedster to lead the pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. Apart from Shami, team management could also make some changes in the Playing XI against a weaker opposition.

Here Mykhel brings to you the live updates from the match between two teams:

11:08 pm

Hat-trick for Shami as India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs. 2nd Indian after Chetan Sharma (1986) to claim a hat-trick.

10:59 pm

Nabi goes after making 52 off 55. Hit Shami straight to Pandya at long on. He gets Aftab in the next ball, castled. 213/9

10:54 pm

16 off the final over to be bowled by Shami.

10:44 pm

Nabi has been saved by DRS against a Shami lbw shout

10:40 pm

24 off the last 3 overs.

10:38 pm

SIX! Nabi hammered Bumrah for maximum and the match is getting real tense.

10:35 pm

Rashid Khan gave charge to Chahal and got stumped by Dhoni. Afghans are 190/7.

10:29 pm

40 runs off the last 5 overs. 4 wickets in hand.

10:24 pm

46 off the last six overs.

10:15 pm

Wicket no 6 and at the right time as dangerous looking Najibulla Zadran departs -- scoops Pandya to Chahal at short mid-wicket for a 23-ball 21. 166/6.

10:04 pm

After 40 overs Afghans are 157/5 and they need 68 runs off 60 balls with five wickets in hand.

10:00 pm

09:59 pm

09:58 pm

150 up for Afghanistan in 38.5 overs.

09:46 pm

Shami back for his second spell and his first read 4-1-6-1

09:43 pm

Chahal gets India 5th wicket and that of Asghar Afghan for 8. Afghans are 130/5. Tossed up and Afghan took the bait and went for a slog sweep, got bowled.

09:23 pm

After the second drink break Afghans are 110/4 after 31 overs.

09:23 pm

The required rate has climbed over 6 for the first time after starting it around 4.3

09:16 pm

New batsmen are Mohammad Nabi and former captain Asghar Afghan

09:14 pm

One wicket follow other. Bumrah holds onto a return catch from Hashmathullah Shahdi and Afghan are 107/4. Two set batsmen are out in quick succession.

09:13 pm

Wicket no 3: Bumrah bowled a fast short ball and Rahmat pulls into the hands of Chahal.

08:59 pm

100 up for Afghanistan in 27th over.

08:40 pm

Hashmathullah Shahidi, the new batsman, pulls Kuldeep for a four, much needed for Afghanistan

08:38 pm

At this stage both Kuldeep and Chahal have identical bowling figures -- 4-0-10-0. RR --2.50

08:12 pm

Drinks time. Afghans are 61/1 after 16 overs.

07:57 pm

Gulabdin pulls Pandya for two successive fours and they reach 50 in the 12th over. They are getting more confident.

07:48 pm

One more change for India and that is Hardik Pandya comes in. India now have Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar to turn to.

07:43 pm

Spin for the first time for India. Chahal it is.

07:42 pm

Rahmat Shah is new batsman giving company to captain Gulabdin Naib

07:36 pm

Breakthrough! Shami castles Hazrathullah Zazai, who played the wrong line.

07:30 pm

Half chance there for Bumrah. He bowled a good short ball and Gulabdin Naib could only fend back to bowler but Bumrah could not grab the catch in his follow through.

07:23 pm

India need some early breakthroughs here

07:17 pm

Zazai was saved by DRS from a leg before. But India has lost the review. Shami bowled a good straight delivery but that was pitched outside the leg stump.

07:03 pm

Mohammed Shami, who is in for injured Bhuvi, will start the proceedings for India and Bumrah should come in soon. Zazai is opening for Afghanistan.

06:44 pm

Are we having another upset or can India defend this total on a slow pitch? Wait for a few minutes.

06:34 pm

Afghanistan need 225 runs to win this match and produce another upset in this tournament after Sri Lanka stunned England last evening.

06:32 pm

End of the innings!! Afghanistan spinners shine as they restrict a star-studded Indian batting line-up for 224/8 in stipulated 50 overs on a sluggish track. Kohli and Kedar hit fifties for India.

06:30 pm

Wicket! Kedar Jadhav (52) is caught at covers and the substitute fielder takes simple catch. His gritty knock comes to an end. Gulbadin Naib gets another wicket in this over. India - 223/8 in 49.5 overs.

06:29 pm

Bowled! Mohammed Shami (1) has been clean bowled by Gulbadin Naib and India have lost their seventh wicket. India - 222/7 in 49.4 overs.

06:27 pm

Fifty! Kedar Jadhav completes his half-century but there is no celebration from the batsman. 6th ODI fifty from the batsman. This has been a hard-fought knock.

06:22 pm

Wicket! Hardik Pandya (7) edges Aftab Alam and the wicketkeeper Ali takes a simple catch. India - 217/6 in 48.4 overs.

06:13 pm

Not Out! Kedar Jadhav given LBW by umpire off Rashid, goes upstairs and the ball tracking showed it was missing stumps. Survives.

06:09 pm

06:08 pm

06:04 pm

06:02 pm

WICKET! MS Dhoni (28 off 52 balls) has been stumped by Ikram Ali and Rashid gets rid of the big man. It was the first occasion when the batsman was looking to shift gear but missed the ball completely. India - 192/5 in 44.3 overs.

05:59 pm

Superb over from Mujeeb as he concedes just two from it. He finishes his quota of 10 overs with impressive figures of 10-0-26-1. India - 192/4 in 44 overs.

05:56 pm

11 runs came from that over bowled by Aftab Alam. India reach 190/4 in 43 overs. Indians are looking for momentum now.

05:53 pm

Four! Kedar Jadhav flicks Alam towards fine leg boundary. With that shot came 50-run partnership between him and Dhoni.

05:46 pm

Brilliant over from Rashid Khan as he concedes just a couple of singles from his 8th over. India - 177/4 in 41 overs. 9 overs are remaining now. Time to play some big strokes??

05:43 pm

After 40 overs, India are 175/4 against Afghanistan. They are scoring at 4.38 runs per over. Excellent stuff from Afghanistan bowlers as they've kept the Indian guns silent all through the innings.

05:30 pm

Four! Gulbadin Naib brings himself in the attack and MS Dhoni welcomes him with a boundary.

05:28 pm

Four! First boundary for India after a gap of 10 overs. Kedar Jadhav hits Rashid Khan over deep midwicket.

05:19 pm

India touch the 150-run mark in the 35 over. 5 runs came from that Nabi over. They are dealing only in singles. Brilliant effort from Afghan spinners.

05:16 pm

34 overs have been bowled and India haven't even touched the 150-run mark. The pitch is sluggish. India - 146/4. The projected score at this rate is 214. India would be looking to post somewhere around 250.

05:10 pm

05:02 pm

Oh no!! Big Wicket! Mohammed Nabi has dismissed Virat Kohli for 67. Rahmat takes a simple catch and India lose their 4th wicket. Indian fans at the stadium couldn't believe themselves as the Indian skipper too has soft dismissal. India - 135/3 in 30.3 overs.

04:53 pm

Just a single! Tidy over from Rashid as he concedes a single to Virat Kohli on the first ball and bowls 5 dot balls to MS Dhoni. India - 125/3 in 28 overs.

04:46 pm

DRS! Vijay Shankar given LBW off Rahmat Shah. And he goes upstairs after discussing with his skipper at the non-striker's end. It turns out to be Umpire's Call. Vijay has to depart for 29 but India keep the review. Another wicket falls to a spinner. India - 122/3 in 26.1 overs.

04:43 pm

Four! Kohli hits another fine boundary and ends Rashid's over on a confident note. India - 122/2 in 26 overs.

04:40 pm

Four! Vijay Shankar hits Rahmat over cover region for a boundary and brings 50-run partnership (off 61 balls) with his skipper Virat Kohli. India - 115/2 in 25 overs.

04:31 pm

Four! Vijay Shankar hits a wonderful boundary and brings up 100 for India in the 23rd over. This has been a slow batting effort from the Men In Blue.

04:27 pm

Fifty! Virat Kohli brings up his 52nd half-century in ODIs. Third consecutive fifty from the skipper in this tournament.

04:21 pm

DRS lost! Afghanistan went upstairs to review LBW appeal against Shankar off Rashid as the umpire didn't pay any heed. They erred big time as there was a big inside edge.

04:19 pm

Four! Rashid Khan has been introduced in the attack and he's welcomed by #ViratKohli with a boundary.

04:08 pm

04:01 pm

India are 66/2 after 15 overs. Kohli and Vijay Shankar are in the middle now.

03:56 pm

Wicket! KL Rahul (30) throws his wicket away as he attempts a reckless reverse sweep off Mohammad Nabi and Hazrat Zazai takes a simple catch at short fine-leg. There was NO need to play that shot. He should be blaming himself for that shot and gifting his wicket to the opposition. India - 64/2 in 14.2 overs.

03:54 pm

03:51 pm

03:50 pm

03:44 pm

Fifty comes up for India in the 12th over.

03:41 pm

End of the first powerplay! India are 41/1 after 10 overs. It has been a cautious start from Team India in this game. Kohli and Rahul are present in the middle.

03:33 pm

Four, Four! Consecutive boundaries from Virat Kohli against Aftab Alam. First signs of some confident strokeplay from the Indians. India - 34/1 after 8 overs.

03:29 pm

Afghanistan bowlers are off to a bright start: Mujeeb - 4-0-8-1 | Aftab - 3-1-12-0. Indians have been overly cautious in the first powerplay against Afghanistan.

03:25 pm

Lucky! KL Rahul nicks Aftab but the ball landed in between wicketkeeper and slip. It raced towards the third-man boundary. A lot of action going on in the middle at the moment. India - 18/1 after 6 overs.

03:22 pm

Four! KL Rahul hits the first boundary for himself as well as his team. A front-foot punch from the batsman and the ball raced towards the cover boundary.

03:16 pm

Big Wicket!! Mujeeb Ur Rahman clean bowls Rohit Sharma for 1. The Indian opener missed the line of the ball and paid the price as the ball hit the woodwork. This is the first time an Indian batsman has been dismissed by a spinner. India - 7/1 in 4.2 overs.

03:15 pm

Maiden over from Aftab Alam. Afghan bowlers have kept both the Indian openers silent early on. India - 7/0 after 4 overs.

03:08 pm

3 runs came from the second over for India as well. This one was bowled by Aftab Alam. India - 6/0 after 2 overs.

03:02 pm

03:00 pm

Alright!! We are set for the start! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are walking into the middle to start India's innings. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to start proceedings for Afghanistan with the new ball.

02:45 pm

02:40 pm

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

02:39 pm

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

02:38 pm

Gulbadin Naib: Wanted to bat first. It's will be a long day, looking forward to the end of the day. Noor Ali not playing, Hazrat in the side. Dawlat also not playing, Aftab in the side. Happy with batting performance against England, playing the fifty overs.

02:38 pm

Kohli: Going to bat first. Looks like a really good wicket. Nice and hard. Beautiful day to play cricket. One forced change. Bhuvi out and Shami in. Vijay showed a lot of composure in the last game. Brings balance with bat and ball and he's good as anyone in the world in the field. Whether we're playing a team which is very strong or a team coming up the ranks, our mindset is the same. Can't take Afghanistan lightly. Dangerous side when they get in the groove. Can't take any team lightly in the World Cup. Focus is within our group, what we want to do.

02:34 pm

Toss: India have won the toss, Kohli elects to bat first against Afghanistan. Mohammed Shami IN for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

02:28 pm

Pitch Report: It's a big ground Southampton. Ramiz Raja: This is a beauty. Gets your pads on. If you're from the subcontinent, you'll love the brown shade. See off the first five overs and then bat and bat well.

02:15 pm

02:11 pm

02:09 pm

02:07 pm

02:07 pm

