ICC World Cup 2019: India Vs Afghanistan, As it happened: Shami hat-trick studs India's clsoe win

Southampton, June 22: Mohammed Shami became the second Indian after Chetan Sharma (1987) to claim a hat-trick in ICC World Cup as India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs here on Saturday (June 21). After labouring to 224/8, India bowled out Afghanistan for 213 to celebrate a very close win.
An upbeat Indian Cricket Team is going to face Afghanistan in it's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tie at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday (June 22).
Team India haven't yet lost a game in the tournament while their Afghanistan counterparts are yet to taste their maiden win. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side would be looking to continue their winning momentum however they might look to test the bench and give the rest of the players some match practice.
CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is already out for a couple of games, hence Mohammed Shami will replace the UP speedster to lead the pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah. Apart from Shami, team management could also make some changes in the Playing XI against a weaker opposition.
Here Mykhel brings to you the live updates from the match between two teams:
Hat-trick for Shami as India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs. 2nd Indian after Chetan Sharma (1986) to claim a hat-trick.
Nabi goes after making 52 off 55. Hit Shami straight to Pandya at long on. He gets Aftab in the next ball, castled. 213/9
16 off the final over to be bowled by Shami.
Nabi has been saved by DRS against a Shami lbw shout
24 off the last 3 overs.
SIX! Nabi hammered Bumrah for maximum and the match is getting real tense.
Rashid Khan gave charge to Chahal and got stumped by Dhoni. Afghans are 190/7.
40 runs off the last 5 overs. 4 wickets in hand.
46 off the last six overs.
Wicket no 6 and at the right time as dangerous looking Najibulla Zadran departs -- scoops Pandya to Chahal at short mid-wicket for a 23-ball 21. 166/6.
After 40 overs Afghans are 157/5 and they need 68 runs off 60 balls with five wickets in hand.
Savour some more Kane Williamson stats
Most ODI hundreds by a visiting batsman in England:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 22, 2019
4 KANE WILLIAMSON (in 18 innings)
4 Shikhar Dhawan (in 19 innings)
4 Rohit Sharma (in 19 innings)
4 Viv Richards (in 29 innings)#NZvWI #WIvNZ #CWC19
Savour some Kane Williamson facts meanwhile
Kane Williamson in ODIs in England since 2015:— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 22, 2019
45, 93, 118, 90, 50, 100, 87, 57, 40, 79*, 106* and 138*
Total: Inns: 12, Runs-1003, Avg-111.44, 100s-4, 50s-6
🙏🙏#NZvWI #WIvNZ #CWC19
150 up for Afghanistan in 38.5 overs.
Shami back for his second spell and his first read 4-1-6-1
Chahal gets India 5th wicket and that of Asghar Afghan for 8. Afghans are 130/5. Tossed up and Afghan took the bait and went for a slog sweep, got bowled.
After the second drink break Afghans are 110/4 after 31 overs.
The required rate has climbed over 6 for the first time after starting it around 4.3
New batsmen are Mohammad Nabi and former captain Asghar Afghan
One wicket follow other. Bumrah holds onto a return catch from Hashmathullah Shahdi and Afghan are 107/4. Two set batsmen are out in quick succession.
Wicket no 3: Bumrah bowled a fast short ball and Rahmat pulls into the hands of Chahal.
100 up for Afghanistan in 27th over.
Hashmathullah Shahidi, the new batsman, pulls Kuldeep for a four, much needed for Afghanistan
At this stage both Kuldeep and Chahal have identical bowling figures -- 4-0-10-0. RR --2.50
Drinks time. Afghans are 61/1 after 16 overs.
Gulabdin pulls Pandya for two successive fours and they reach 50 in the 12th over. They are getting more confident.
One more change for India and that is Hardik Pandya comes in. India now have Kuldeep Yadav, Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar to turn to.
Spin for the first time for India. Chahal it is.
Rahmat Shah is new batsman giving company to captain Gulabdin Naib
Breakthrough! Shami castles Hazrathullah Zazai, who played the wrong line.
Half chance there for Bumrah. He bowled a good short ball and Gulabdin Naib could only fend back to bowler but Bumrah could not grab the catch in his follow through.
India need some early breakthroughs here
Zazai was saved by DRS from a leg before. But India has lost the review. Shami bowled a good straight delivery but that was pitched outside the leg stump.
Mohammed Shami, who is in for injured Bhuvi, will start the proceedings for India and Bumrah should come in soon. Zazai is opening for Afghanistan.
Are we having another upset or can India defend this total on a slow pitch? Wait for a few minutes.
Afghanistan need 225 runs to win this match and produce another upset in this tournament after Sri Lanka stunned England last evening.
End of the innings!! Afghanistan spinners shine as they restrict a star-studded Indian batting line-up for 224/8 in stipulated 50 overs on a sluggish track. Kohli and Kedar hit fifties for India.
Wicket! Kedar Jadhav (52) is caught at covers and the substitute fielder takes simple catch. His gritty knock comes to an end. Gulbadin Naib gets another wicket in this over. India - 223/8 in 49.5 overs.
Bowled! Mohammed Shami (1) has been clean bowled by Gulbadin Naib and India have lost their seventh wicket. India - 222/7 in 49.4 overs.
Fifty! Kedar Jadhav completes his half-century but there is no celebration from the batsman. 6th ODI fifty from the batsman. This has been a hard-fought knock.
Grit and application. Well played Kedar Jadhav!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 22, 2019
Wicket! Hardik Pandya (7) edges Aftab Alam and the wicketkeeper Ali takes a simple catch. India - 217/6 in 48.4 overs.
Not Out! Kedar Jadhav given LBW by umpire off Rashid, goes upstairs and the ball tracking showed it was missing stumps. Survives.
A successful review for Jadhav! Given out lbw, he sends it upstairs and ball tracking says it's missing leg— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 22, 2019
📺 Watch #INDvAFG LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfcf7ww
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/bU1Q9KDmsn #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/bIfgGBLXDZ
Slowest innings in CWC19!
Slowest 25+ scores in #CWC19 #CWC2019— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 22, 2019
53.84 - MS Dhoni (28 in 52b) - Ind v Afg (Southampton)
54.17 - David Warner (26 in 48b) - Aus v SL (The Oval)#IndvAfg#AfgvInd
Weird inning from MS Dhoni.
That Dhoni knock was the perfect representation of the criticisms of him. He just never kicked on. You would think India will still have enough but it is was very weird innings— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 22, 2019
Not so Dhoni-like! He's been stumped only the second time in his ODI career.
Undistinguished inning by Dhoni. Struggled against spin, but more importanty, even in rotating rotate strike— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 22, 2019
WICKET! MS Dhoni (28 off 52 balls) has been stumped by Ikram Ali and Rashid gets rid of the big man. It was the first occasion when the batsman was looking to shift gear but missed the ball completely. India - 192/5 in 44.3 overs.
Out! Eventful over! Kedar Jadhav survives a huge run-out chance at one end thanks to an unfortunate slip. On the next ball Dhoni is stumped off the bowling of Rashid Khan! 5-192 after 44.3https://t.co/bU1Q9KDmsn #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/a4uoowNyG0— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 22, 2019
Superb over from Mujeeb as he concedes just two from it. He finishes his quota of 10 overs with impressive figures of 10-0-26-1. India - 192/4 in 44 overs.
11 runs came from that over bowled by Aftab Alam. India reach 190/4 in 43 overs. Indians are looking for momentum now.
Four! Kedar Jadhav flicks Alam towards fine leg boundary. With that shot came 50-run partnership between him and Dhoni.
Brilliant over from Rashid Khan as he concedes just a couple of singles from his 8th over. India - 177/4 in 41 overs. 9 overs are remaining now. Time to play some big strokes??
After 40 overs, India are 175/4 against Afghanistan. They are scoring at 4.38 runs per over. Excellent stuff from Afghanistan bowlers as they've kept the Indian guns silent all through the innings.
Four! Gulbadin Naib brings himself in the attack and MS Dhoni welcomes him with a boundary.
Four! First boundary for India after a gap of 10 overs. Kedar Jadhav hits Rashid Khan over deep midwicket.
India touch the 150-run mark in the 35 over. 5 runs came from that Nabi over. They are dealing only in singles. Brilliant effort from Afghan spinners.
34 overs have been bowled and India haven't even touched the 150-run mark. The pitch is sluggish. India - 146/4. The projected score at this rate is 214. India would be looking to post somewhere around 250.
India are in a spot of bother.
A spot of bother for India. Will test 5,6,7 now. Remember, it is a long tail today without Bhuvi. Need 250.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019
Oh no!! Big Wicket! Mohammed Nabi has dismissed Virat Kohli for 67. Rahmat takes a simple catch and India lose their 4th wicket. Indian fans at the stadium couldn't believe themselves as the Indian skipper too has soft dismissal. India - 135/3 in 30.3 overs.
Out! Huge moment in the game. Virat Kohli is out for 67. He's played Nabi straight to short third man. India 4-135— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 22, 2019
📺 Watch #INDvAFG LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfcf7ww
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/bU1Q9KDmsn #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/oEacRmsOcZ
Just a single! Tidy over from Rashid as he concedes a single to Virat Kohli on the first ball and bowls 5 dot balls to MS Dhoni. India - 125/3 in 28 overs.
DRS! Vijay Shankar given LBW off Rahmat Shah. And he goes upstairs after discussing with his skipper at the non-striker's end. It turns out to be Umpire's Call. Vijay has to depart for 29 but India keep the review. Another wicket falls to a spinner. India - 122/3 in 26.1 overs.
Out! The review can't save him. Shankar falls lbw to Rahmat for 29. 3-122 after 26.1— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 22, 2019
https://t.co/bU1Q9KDmsn #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/GPLuhQAHYw
Four! Kohli hits another fine boundary and ends Rashid's over on a confident note. India - 122/2 in 26 overs.
Four! Vijay Shankar hits Rahmat over cover region for a boundary and brings 50-run partnership (off 61 balls) with his skipper Virat Kohli. India - 115/2 in 25 overs.
Four! Vijay Shankar hits a wonderful boundary and brings up 100 for India in the 23rd over. This has been a slow batting effort from the Men In Blue.
Fifty! Virat Kohli brings up his 52nd half-century in ODIs. Third consecutive fifty from the skipper in this tournament.
A third straight half-century for Virat Kohli!— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 22, 2019
📺 Watch #INDvAFG LIVE on @kayosports | https://t.co/1jYSfcf7ww
📝 And join our blog: https://t.co/bU1Q9KDmsn #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/BArN25iJWT
DRS lost! Afghanistan went upstairs to review LBW appeal against Shankar off Rashid as the umpire didn't pay any heed. They erred big time as there was a big inside edge.
Four! Rashid Khan has been introduced in the attack and he's welcomed by #ViratKohli with a boundary.
Harsha Bhogle believes this is a sluggish surface.
Sluggish surface. The two previous games here produced 212 and 227 in the 1st innings. You can see why in the way the batsmen have had to approach the bowling.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2019
India are 66/2 after 15 overs. Kohli and Vijay Shankar are in the middle now.
Wicket! KL Rahul (30) throws his wicket away as he attempts a reckless reverse sweep off Mohammad Nabi and Hazrat Zazai takes a simple catch at short fine-leg. There was NO need to play that shot. He should be blaming himself for that shot and gifting his wicket to the opposition. India - 64/2 in 14.2 overs.
A poor shot by @klrahul11! He has missed out on a great opportunity to bat and construct an innings.— VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) June 22, 2019
He played a shot when it was not necessary and paid the price.
Needs to put a price to his wicket.
#INDvAFG #CWC19
Colourful fans in the stands!
🖌️ 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gEqAfE2X80— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019
Fifty-run stand between Kohli and Rahul.
50-run partnership between @klrahul11 & @imVkohli #TeamIndia 57/1 after 12.4 overs https://t.co/8AQDgwqY6s #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/t4kzxSea5B— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2019
Just four boundaries for India in the first 10 overs!
India hit just four boundaries in the first ten overs, the fourth lowest boundary count of any Powerplay 1 in this World Cup. Three of the four lowest boundary counts in overs 1-10 of this tournament have occurred at The Hampshire Bowl. #CWC19 #IndvAfg— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 22, 2019
Fifty comes up for India in the 12th over.
End of the first powerplay! India are 41/1 after 10 overs. It has been a cautious start from Team India in this game. Kohli and Rahul are present in the middle.
Four, Four! Consecutive boundaries from Virat Kohli against Aftab Alam. First signs of some confident strokeplay from the Indians. India - 34/1 after 8 overs.
Afghanistan bowlers are off to a bright start: Mujeeb - 4-0-8-1 | Aftab - 3-1-12-0. Indians have been overly cautious in the first powerplay against Afghanistan.
Lucky! KL Rahul nicks Aftab but the ball landed in between wicketkeeper and slip. It raced towards the third-man boundary. A lot of action going on in the middle at the moment. India - 18/1 after 6 overs.
Four! KL Rahul hits the first boundary for himself as well as his team. A front-foot punch from the batsman and the ball raced towards the cover boundary.
Big Wicket!! Mujeeb Ur Rahman clean bowls Rohit Sharma for 1. The Indian opener missed the line of the ball and paid the price as the ball hit the woodwork. This is the first time an Indian batsman has been dismissed by a spinner. India - 7/1 in 4.2 overs.
Out! Afghanistan strike early and India's in form man is out. Mujeeb spins one past the outside edge and Sharma is bowled for 1.— Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 22, 2019
1-7 after 4.2https://t.co/bU1Q9KDmsn #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/F7cp0kh5sc
Maiden over from Aftab Alam. Afghan bowlers have kept both the Indian openers silent early on. India - 7/0 after 4 overs.
3 runs came from the second over for India as well. This one was bowled by Aftab Alam. India - 6/0 after 2 overs.
Indian openers in Powerplay in this WC.
During 1st Powerplay in #CWC19 #CWC2019— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 22, 2019
Rohit Sharma 69 in 85 balls, 7 fours, 2 sixes (S/r 81.18)
Shikhar Dhawan 35 in 47 balls, 5 fours (S/r 74.47)
L Rahul 14 in 31 balls, 1 four (S/r 45.16)#IndvAfg#AfgvInd
Alright!! We are set for the start! Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are walking into the middle to start India's innings. Mujeeb Ur Rahman to start proceedings for Afghanistan with the new ball.
Fans give a roaring welcome to MS Dhoni.
The fans enjoyed MS Dhoni arriving at the Hampshire Bowl!#CWC19 | #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/Gs80qbUFyU— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Gulbadin Naib: Wanted to bat first. It's will be a long day, looking forward to the end of the day. Noor Ali not playing, Hazrat in the side. Dawlat also not playing, Aftab in the side. Happy with batting performance against England, playing the fifty overs.
Kohli: Going to bat first. Looks like a really good wicket. Nice and hard. Beautiful day to play cricket. One forced change. Bhuvi out and Shami in. Vijay showed a lot of composure in the last game. Brings balance with bat and ball and he's good as anyone in the world in the field. Whether we're playing a team which is very strong or a team coming up the ranks, our mindset is the same. Can't take Afghanistan lightly. Dangerous side when they get in the groove. Can't take any team lightly in the World Cup. Focus is within our group, what we want to do.
Toss: India have won the toss, Kohli elects to bat first against Afghanistan. Mohammed Shami IN for injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Pitch Report: It's a big ground Southampton. Ramiz Raja: This is a beauty. Gets your pads on. If you're from the subcontinent, you'll love the brown shade. See off the first five overs and then bat and bat well.
Are you ready?
Less than an hour to go for #INDvAFG... They're ready, are you? 😍— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 22, 2019
DOWNLOAD THE #CWC19 APP TO FOLLOW LIVE ⬇️
APPLE 👉 https://t.co/whJQyCahHr
ANDROID 👉 https://t.co/Lsp1fBwBKR pic.twitter.com/95rluOkvxu
Big achievement for India but Afghanistan's strength is their spin attack.
Would you believe this!— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) June 22, 2019
India have not lost a single wicket to spin in #WorldCup2019 so far - having faced 53 overs and scored 339 runs.#INDvAFG #CWC19
When these two teams last faced each other on the cricket field!
The last time #IndvAfg #AfgvInd played against each other in an ODI was in Dubai on 25 Sep 2018 in the #AsiaCup.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 22, 2019
India needed 7 runs in 6 balls, while Afghanistan needed one wicket.
India got 6 in 5 balls, while Afghanistan claimed the wicket!
The match was tied!#CWC19#CWC2019
This is how the 22-yard strip for the match looks like.
Canvas for the day #TeamIndia #CWC19.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2019
Win the toss and ? pic.twitter.com/6IuRBeRjmb
Team India arrives at the stadium for the match.
Off we go 💪🙌#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/W38LvEK6Hz— BCCI (@BCCI) June 22, 2019
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here