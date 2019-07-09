Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: India, Kiwis eye final berth

Live Blog
By

India face New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals
India face New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019 semifinals

Manchester, July 9: India will face New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Tuesday (July 9). It will be tempting to annoint Virat Kohli and his band as the favourites but will be naive to write off New Zealand under Kane Williamson.

They can challenge and stretch favourites India with the resources available at their disposal. So, who will emerge winner from this crunch game? The MyKhel Live Score of India vs New Zealand semifinal.

Auto Refresh Feeds
02:24 pm

Slightly overcast at Old Trafford but no immediate threat of rain. Google forecast has put the chances of rain at 5%

01:58 pm

Toss is about 30 minutes away.

01:49 pm

Welcome to the ICC WC 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand, weather permitting this should be a cracker.

More INDIA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 1 - July 9 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 13:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue