ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand: Semifinal: India, Kiwis eye final berth

Manchester, July 9: India will face New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford on Tuesday (July 9). It will be tempting to annoint Virat Kohli and his band as the favourites but will be naive to write off New Zealand under Kane Williamson.

They can challenge and stretch favourites India with the resources available at their disposal. So, who will emerge winner from this crunch game? The MyKhel Live Score of India vs New Zealand semifinal.

Auto Refresh Feeds Slightly overcast at Old Trafford but no immediate threat of rain. Google forecast has put the chances of rain at 5% Toss is about 30 minutes away. Welcome to the ICC WC 2019 semifinal between India and New Zealand, weather permitting this should be a cracker.