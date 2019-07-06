ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Sri Lanka, As it happened: Rohit, Rahul hundreds power India to easy win

Leeds, July 6: Team India are going to face neighbours Sri Lanka in their final league game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 here on Saturday (July 6) and would be hoping to plug all the gaping holes before the semi-final encounter.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have been relegated from the tournament but would be looking to end the tournament on a positive note by defeating title favourites. This is going to be legendary pacer Lasith Malinga's final ODI game and the Lankan lions would be aiming to make it special for the slinger.

Here is Mykhel brings to you the live updates from the match: