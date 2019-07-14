ICC World Cup 2019: Jadeja was ‘inconsolable’ after India’s loss in the semifinal against NZ, reveals his wife

ICC WC 2019: India vs New Zealand: Bitten Jadeja pieces together a masterclass

The all-rounder could have single-handedly taken the Men in Blue into the finals of the World Cup, but losing his wicket at a crucial juncture turned the match in favour of the Kiwis and India lost by 18 runs.

India’s defeat was heartbreaking at this stage, but with his whirlwind knock of 77 off 59 going in vain, the all rounder was shattered following the loss. His wife, Rivaba revealed to Bombay Times that the 30-year-old was broke down following India’s defeat.

Speaking to Bombay Times, she said the left-handed batsmen was inconsolable. “He was inconsolable after the loss and kept saying, 'if I wouldn’t have got out, we could’ve won’. When you lose a match after coming this close, it really hurts and it will be a while before he comes to terms with it,” she said.

Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep inspiring & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all pic.twitter.com/5kRGy6Tc0o — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 11, 2019

She further pointed out that the all-rounder has always come through for his team in crunch situations. “If you look at his journey, he has always performed in crunch games, taking wickets and scoring vital runs. When we won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2019, he was the Man of the Match in the final for his all-round performance,” she stated.

Jadeja was one of the outstanding performers for the Men in Blue in the knockout match as his all-round show kept the Kiwis at bay. Following India’s disappointing exit from the tournament, Jadeja took to social media to post an emotional message: “Sports has taught me to keep on rising after every fall & never to give up. Can’t thank enough each & every fan who has been my source of inspiration. Thank you for all your support. Keep rising & I will give my best till my last breath. Love you all.”

Jadeja was outstanding both during New Zealand’s innings as well his century-partnership with MS Dhoni. But once the duo’s stand was broken, India’s campaign came to a heartbreaking end.