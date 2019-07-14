ICC World Cup 2019: Captain Kane Williamson surpasses Mahela Jayawardene's batting record set in 2007 WC

Williamson got off the mark against England during the World Cup Final and went past Jayawardene's record to score most runs as a captain in a single edition of the tournament.

Jayawardene scored 548 runs during the 2007 World Cup and Williamson leapfrogged the right-handed batsman after reaching 550. Australia's Ricky Ponting (539 in 2007) and Aaron Finch (507 in 2019) are the next on the list. While former South Africa captain AB de Villiers (482 in 2015) is the next on the list. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is sixth on the list after posting 465 runs during the 2003 edition.

Here are the top 5 captains with most runs in a World Cup:

Kane Williamson - 578 (2019)

Mahela Jayawardene - 548 (2007)

Ricky Ponting - 539 (2007)

Aaron Finch - 507 (2019)

AB de Villiers - 482 (2015)

Kane Williamson finishes the #CWC19 with 578 runs. As a captain, only Greg Chappell (686 in B&H World Series 1980/81) and Allan Border (590 in B&H World Series 1984/85) have more runs in an ODI series/tournament!#CWC2019#CWC19Final#EngvNZ #EngvsNZ #NZvEng #NZvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 14, 2019

Williamson was dismissed for 30 in the final and ended with 578 runs from 9 games in the tournament. England pacer Liam Plunkett got the all important wicket of Williamson when the New Zealand skipper tried to play away from his body and the nick was snapped by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Williamson's performance in 2019 World Cup:

Innings - 9

Runs - 578

Average - 82.57

SR - 74.96

100s - 2

50s - 2

Best - 148

Man of the Match - 2.