ICC World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen trolls Shoaib Akhtar over former Pakistan pacer's 'Tagra Khelo' tweet

By
ICC World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen trolls Shoaib Akhtar over former Pakistan pacers Tagra Khelo tweet
Image Courtesy: Shoaib Akhtar (Twitter)

New Delhi, June 2: Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen mercilessly trolled ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar over latter's tweet.

He tried to send a motivational tweet to the Pakistan cricket team after they were decimated by West Indies in their opening game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Akhtar tweeted an image in which he could be seen celebrating the wicket of Pietersen during a Test match between Pakistan and England.

"Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao," Akhtar captioned the photo.

Hitting back at Akhtar, Pietersen wrote, "Can't argue with that tweet buddy as you're celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion!"

Akhtar was quick to respond to Pietersen's jibe and wrote, "Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out."

Akhtar tried to troll Pietersen by reminding him that it was Pakistan who won that Test series 2-0.

"And we had the last laugh KP 😂. We took the series 2-0. Fun times man," he wrote.

Here's Akhtar's chicken dance after getting rid of Pietersen.

Pakistan, who lost their opening game to Windies by 7 wickets, will now be facing dominant England in their second outing on June 3 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side witnessed a batting collapse to be bundled out for 105 by Windies and suffered their 11th ODI defeat on the trot.

Akhtar criticised the Pakistan side for their consistently poor display on the pitch. The former speedster in his series of tweets lashed out at Men In Green for dismal show.

Pakistan's batsmen succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat. England, on the other hand, launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval.

Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 17:01 [IST]
