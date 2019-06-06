Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand ride their luck to defeat Bangladesh in World Cup thriller

By Opta
Ross Taylor - cropped

London, June 5: Ross Taylor played the match-defining innings as nervy New Zealand made it two wins from two matches at the Cricket World Cup with a two-wicket success over Bangladesh.

The Tigers' 244 all out began to look a decent score as the Black Caps wobbled badly after cruising to 160-2 but they eventually claimed a tense victory with just 17 balls in hand.

On another day, Bangladesh might have sprung another major upset, having turned over South Africa in their opener at The Oval.

1
43652

Back at the same venue, the Tigers were undone by fractional run-out calls going New Zealand's way during the run chase. Taylor's 82 batted the Kiwis into a strong position that they converted into what became a nail-biting triumph.

New Zealand won by 2 wickets
Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
