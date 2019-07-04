ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan virtually out of semi-final race even before playing their final league game

Pakistan's hopes of finish amongst the top four largely depended on New Zealand's victory that meant hosts England's ouster from the tournament. But Eoin Morgan-led side defeated India and New Zealand in consecutive games to become the third team in the tournament to enter the semis.

New Zealand could well be the fourth team to finish amongst top four as the Kane Williamson-led side has 11 points and a better net run rate.

To displace New Zealand from the top four, the 1992 champions are faced with an impossible task. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side has 9 points but their net run rate is in negative. The Men In Green will face Asian rivals Bangladesh in their final league match on Friday (June 5).

In order to qualify for semis they will have to:

Score 308 runs, beat Bangladesh by 308 runs

Score 350 runs, beat Bangladesh by 312 runs

Score 400 runs, beat Bangladesh by 316 runs

Score 450 runs, beat Bangladesh by 321 runs

And if they lose the toss or bat second, they are automatically eliminated. Since no team has ever won an ODI game by a margin of 300-plus runs, such a result against Bangladesh is almost impossible to achieve.

For Pakistan to reach #CWC19 SF, in their final match...

bat first

make 400, and dismiss opponent for 84 and win by 316 runs

or

make 350, dismiss opponent fo 38 and win by 312 runs

If Pakistan bat second, margins won't work #CWC2019#EngvNZ #NZvEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 3, 2019

On top of that, Bangladesh have played exceptionally well in this tournament and they gave title favourites India good fight in their previous game. Hence, expecting a mammoth win for Pakistan is all but impossible.

Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan only time they met each other

Pakistan won just one of their first five World Cup matches but bounced back strongly with victories against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan to give themselves a shot at reaching the semi-finals.