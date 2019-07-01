Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma's witty response to reporters as they ask about Rishabh Pant - Watch

By
Image Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi, July 1: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma is known for his witty answer during press conferences and he gave yet another response during the presser after match between England and India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Rohit slammed a ton against England but his effort went in vain as India eventually lost the match by 31 runs in the big run chase.

The 30-year-old interacted with the media after the match and talked about his team's performance in the match. India lost their first match in the ongoing quadrennial event and the vice-captain of the Indian side a lot to answer to as they were outclassed by the English side.

When a reporter asked him that with 146-2, if he was surprised to see Rishabh Pant emerging out of the pavilion because he had not even played one match and Hardik Pandya was obviously the man in form?

Rohit quickly responded, "Not really because all you guys wanted Rishabh Pant to play, right?" (and everyone broke into laughter).

"All you guys, right, from India? Where is Rishabh Pant? Where is Rishabh Pant? There he is at Number 4.

"I think, for someone like him also to come and play, he needs some time in the middle to spend and see what the pitch is doing, get used to the condition as quickly as possible. So I think it was the right move for him to come at that number because, again, we know what he can do with the bat. He just needs confidence because, obviously, playing his first game, expecting a lot is not right at the moment from him, but he should just come and play and enjoy his cricket. When he does that, he does well."

Story first published: Monday, July 1, 2019, 19:53 [IST]
