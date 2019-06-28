Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Imitation is the biggest form of flattery, Sheldon Cottrell tells Mohammed Shami

By
New Delhi, June 28: West Indies all-rounder Sheldon Cottrell didn't like India pacer Mohammed Shami making fun of his trademark celebration during the match at Old Trafford.

The left-arm pacer took to his Twitter handle and responded with a tweet in Hindi to play down the controvery as Shami's actions were perceived as an act of disrespect the army.

Shami had copied Cottrell's celebration after he was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal while trying to hit the wrist-spinner in the 30th over.

India captain Virat Kohli was also spotted doing something during the West Indies' innings which looked like a reference to 'The Sergeant's salute'.

"Great fun! Great bowling. Nakal Karna Hi Sabse Badi Chaploosi Hai (Imitation is the biggest form of flattery)," wrote Cottrell on his Twitter handle when asked if Shami made fun of the army.

Since Shami's gesture was found by many in bad taste and people criticised the right-arm pacer for his action on social media. But Indian fans came out in support of Shami and said the Indian bowler wasn't mocking the army or his celebration.

The 29-year-old cricketer told BBC earlier this year, "It's a military-style salute. I'm a soldier by profession. Me saluting is just to show my respect to the Jamaica Defence Force."

"I do it every time I get a wicket. I practised it for six months when I was training in the army," he further added talking about his famous celebration.

Meanwhile, India hammered West Indies by 125 runs and knocked the Men In Maroon out of the World Cup. Shami shined in the game by returning with yet another four-fer in the game.

Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 21:57 [IST]
