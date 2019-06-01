ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh: Preview, match details, timing, probable XI

South Africa had their moment of glory in the first over of the World Cup, as a brilliant tactical move by Faf du Plessis saw the return of the dangerous Jonny Bairstow for a duck. However, they could not maintain a firm hold on the game thereafter and succumbed to a 104-run defeat.

While the bowlers did manage to execute their plans for most part of the innings, Du Plessis admitted that Dale Steyn's absence hurt them dearly. The Proteas will need significant contributions from their senior batsmen, to set it up against the promising Bangladesh unit

Bangladesh's 95-run loss in their second warm-up match against India, gave them a reality check and significant positives too. While their new ball bowlers exploited the conditions to good effect, troubling the Indian top order, lack of wickets in the middle overs saw the game drift away from their hands. Mushfiqur Rahim's form with the bat comes in as a positive, as the wicket-keeper batsman is the mainstay of their middle order.

Key Players: South Africa



Hashim Amla: After being undone by a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer, Amla's return to the crease in the 32nd over of the innings, came in as a huge relief for South Africa. The right-hander indicated his return to form with sublime half centuries in both warm-up matches and would be keen to better those performances.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan: Ranked as the No 1 all-rounder in the ICC ODI rankings, Shakib has always risen up on big occasions for Bangladesh. Apart from his batting skills, the all-rounder's left-arm spin will be crucial considering the number of right-handers in South Africa's top-order.

Squads: South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal.

