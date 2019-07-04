Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sends his best wishes to Team India for WC semi-finals

By
New Delhi, July 4: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday (July 4) congratulated the Indian cricket team for reaching the knockout stage and wished luck to Virat Kohli and his men for next week's semi-finals in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday (July 2) to seal their place in the semi-finals. The Men In Blue will now face Sri Lanka Saturday (July 6) in their final league game of the showpiece event.

CWC 2019 Special Site | Points Table | Stats

"Congratulations on reaching the semi-finals of the 2019 ICC cricket World Cup! Team India is Nation's pride and we are all celebrating your success," Rijiju wrote in his letter.

Acting BCCI President CK Khanna called on the Sports Minister Thursday and received the letter addressed to head coach Ravi Shastri, captain Virat Kohli and all the team members.

Praising the team for its great run in this World Cup so far, Rijiju wrote, "The whole nation is inspired by your team's performance. Your passion, skills, togetherness and sportsmanship have been commendable throughout all the matches." He also wished the Indian team the best for the semi-finals.

"A billion cheers galore as you go into play in the semi-finals, hoping that this success continues through to the final, and you bring home the World Cup."

Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 14:05 [IST]
