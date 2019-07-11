Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Starc surpasses McGrath in setting new World Cup wickets record

By Opta
MitchellStarc - Cropped

Birmingham, July 11: Mitchell Starc set a new record for wickets taken at a single Cricket World Cup when he dismissed England's Jonny Bairstow at Edgbaston on Thursday.

ICC World Cup Special Page | ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Australia: Semifinal 2: Live Score

The Australia left-arm quick came into the semi-final having claimed 26 victims in his prior nine matches at the tournament, the same number as compatriot Glenn McGrath picked up at the 2007 edition.

Starc's haul included the 4-43 he took in the group-stage defeat of England at Lord's and he set the new benchmark by trapping Bairstow lbw for 34.

There was little cause for celebration for Starc, though, as that left England 124-1 in the 18th over after bowling Australia out for just 223.

Joe Root sent three of Starc's next four deliveries to the boundary, leaving the paceman with figures of 1-50 after five overs and England seemingly on course to set up a final showdown with New Zealand at Lord's.

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue