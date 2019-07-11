ICC World Cup 2019: Starc surpasses McGrath in setting new World Cup wickets record

ICC World Cup Special Page | ICC World Cup 2019: England vs Australia: Semifinal 2: Live Score

The Australia left-arm quick came into the semi-final having claimed 26 victims in his prior nine matches at the tournament, the same number as compatriot Glenn McGrath picked up at the 2007 edition.

Starc's haul included the 4-43 he took in the group-stage defeat of England at Lord's and he set the new benchmark by trapping Bairstow lbw for 34.

There was little cause for celebration for Starc, though, as that left England 124-1 in the 18th over after bowling Australia out for just 223.

Joe Root sent three of Starc's next four deliveries to the boundary, leaving the paceman with figures of 1-50 after five overs and England seemingly on course to set up a final showdown with New Zealand at Lord's.

With his removal of Bairstow, Mitchell Starc raised his wicket tally at #CWC19 to 27. Incredible 🔥



No bowler has taken more at one Men's World Cup. Record-breaker 🔝 #CmonAussie pic.twitter.com/9nmJ0qBBpV — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 11, 2019