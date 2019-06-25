ICC World Cup 2019: Team India practice indoors as rain washes out outdoor session at Old Trafford

Kohli unfazed with rain

India captain Virat Kohli was one of the four Indian players who practiced indoors under the watchful eye of coach Ravi Shastri. All-rounder Vijay Shankar could also be seen discussing with coach Shastri.

Rain couldn't prevent Kohli from preparing himself for the game.

Bhuvneshwar back in the nets

Team India fans had a pleasant surprise to watch pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returning to the nets. The right-arm pacer, who missed out the match against Afghanistan, after pulling up his hamstring during the match against Pakistan.

Not the ideal conditions for training today ☹ pic.twitter.com/la1uheffS8 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2019

Covers at Old Trafford

BCCI also tweeted the image of Old Trafford ground which looked damp and the pitch covered.

On this iconic day, #TeamIndia Head coach & 1983 World Cup winner @RaviShastriOfc takes us back to where it all started 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/phMJ2vbAfv — BCCI (@BCCI) June 25, 2019

Ravi Shastri relives 1983 WC glory

Meanwhile, India's current head coach Ravi Shastri, who was part of 1983 World Cup winning team under Kapil Dev's captaincy, shared some of his memories of the iconic final against West Indies.

Shastri revealed India played their first WC match against West Indies at the same venue and they defeated two-time champions in their opening game and that win game the Indian team the belief.