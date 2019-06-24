Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: Unfit Bhuvi prompts India to summon Saini as net bowler

By Pti
As of now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out for a couple of games
As of now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out for a couple of games

Manchester, June 24: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's hamstring injury has prompted the Indian team management to summon 'A' team regular Navdeep Saini as the net bowler for the remaining part of the World Cup.

Saini was a part of the original stand-by list. "Navdeep Saini has arrived in Manchester and he will train with the Indian team. He is the only net bowler here," the BCCI media cell informed on its official whatsApp group.

As of now Bhuvneshwar is out for 2-3 games due to reported stiffness in his left hamstring. It is still not clear if the injury is more serious. He has started a bit of light exercise but hadn't looked really comfortable during some of the drills conducted by physio Patrick Farhart.

In fact, in Southampton, Farhart was making Bhuvneshwar stride up the stairs and once the bowler was seen complaining of pain while sprinting up the last two steps.

Khaleel Ahmed was India's designated net bowler till Nottingham and then went back as he will be playing the series against West Indies 'A', starting next month. Since the bowlers in the main squad don't bowl at the nets everyday and at times a few deliveries to just get the feel, batsmen need quality net practice.

The 'A' team bowlers normally travel with the senior side if there's no assignment. Saini was supposed to travel with Deepak Chahar and Khaleel during the first half but couldn't come due to an injury sustained during IPL.

Saini is one of India's fastest bowlers and will be expected to give good practice to the top-order.

Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 19:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019

