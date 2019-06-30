ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli surpasses Rahul Dravid to become the highest run-getter in England in ODIs

Kohli surpasses Dravid's record in England

As Kohli completed fifty runs in the match against England at Edgbaston, Kohli surpassed former India captain and batting legend Rahul Dravid's milestone. The 30-year-old has surpassed Dravid (1238 runs) to become the highest run getter in England in ODIs. Prior to this game, Kohli had scored 1189 runs in England.

Kohli continues love affair with Edgbaston

Kohli continued his love affair with Edgbaston, where the Indian swashbuckler had scored 243 ODI runs at this venue prior to this game.

The India captain has been dismissed just once before in five previous innings at the venue in Birmingham (22*, 43, 1*, 81*, 96*; James Anderson the only bowler to dismiss him there in ODIs). Kohli scored 66 in this game as well.

Kohli has scored more than any active England player (Eoin Morgan 239) at this venue.

Forgettable day for Chahal

Meanwhile, India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a forgettable day in the field as he finished with figures of 0/88 in 10 overs. This was the most expensive ODI spell ever bowled by Chahal and also the most expensive ODI spell ever bowled by an Indian spinner.

Shami claims maiden ODI fifer

This was Shami's first five-wicket haul in ODIs. This was also his best ever ODI performance. His previous best ODI figures - 4/16 - came in the last match, vs West Indies on Thursday.

This is the second time that an Indian has taken four wickets or more in three consecutive matches - only Narendra Hirwani held this feat previously from 1988.

Shami's spell of 5/69 was also the most expensive five-wicket haul for an Indian in ODIs. Previously, the costliest was Irfan Pathan's 5/61, vs Sri Lanka in 2012.

Rohit Sharma at #CWC19



122*

57

140

1

18

100*



After two low scores, the Hitman is back with a bang, bringing up his third 💯 at the competition, off 106 balls 👏



No Indian batsman has ever made more at a single World Cup 😱#ENGvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MkHpoWjq4d — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 30, 2019

Rohit Sharma slams 25th ODI ton

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma notched up his 25th ODI ton and third of the tournament.

Most individual 100s in a WC edition: 4 - Kumar Sangakkara (2015) 3 - Mark Waugh (1996), Sourav Ganguly (2003), Matt Hayden (2007), Rohit Sharma (2019*).