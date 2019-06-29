ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli unveils India's orange away jersey

The Indian team needed to have a second choice jersey for the World Cup as per ICC's home and away rule and the navy-blue-orange jersey was officially unveiled by the India captain prior to its match against England here on Sunday (une 30).

"For one game, it's fine. I don't think permanently we'd be heading in that direction because blue has always been our colour, very proud to wear that. For a change and looking at the occasion, it's a very smart kit," Kohli told reporters on Saturday.

There had been some debate with regards to choice of orange as a dominating colour as a section of political class accused the Central government of trying to "saffronise" sport.

However, for the record, the Indian women's football team in a recent AFC Cup tournament sported full orange kit.

Kohli, however, loved the designed and gave it an eight out of 10. "The fit is great, it's a nice change," he said.

"I quite like it, I think it's right up there. For me it would be eight. Honestly, I'm not saying it for the sake of it. I really like it. The contrast is very nice," Kohli said, after being asked to rate the jersey on a scale of one to 10.