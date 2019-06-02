ICC World Cup: Morgan not ruling out Wood and braced for Pakistan 'A-game'

Favourites England started the Cricket World Cup with a 104-hammering of South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Pakistan were humiliated in their opener in Nottingham, West Indies bouncing them out for only 105 before easing to a seven-wicket win from only 13.4 overs on Friday.

England captain Morgan gave nothing away when asked about selection for their second game of the tournament with paceman Wood hoping for his chance after missing out in London.

"I think there's a good case for playing any of our bowlers. We'll have to adapt to anything the wicket throws up." said Morgan.

"If there is anything to exploit, hopefully we'll select the right team."

Morgan said of the prospect of pacemen Wood and Archer both being in the attack: "It is exciting. It's like saying can you add a Jason Roy 180 to a Jos Buttler 150 off 70 or 80 balls - it might happen and if it does that would be awesome."

Pakistan have lost 11 ODIs in a row - including four in a recent series against England - but Morgan knows what they are capable of.

"We're preparing for Pakistan at their best," he said. "Only two years ago they were the best side in the Champions Trophy, they turned us over, they turned India over.

"We'll be preparing as best we can for their A-game."