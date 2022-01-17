Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

If given an opportunity, it will be an honour to captain India: Jasprit Bumrah

By Pti

Paarl (South Africa), January 17: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Monday (January 17) said he is not averse to leading the national team if an opportunity comes knocking at his door in the near future.

With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit Sharma will be 35 next year.

"If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities," Bumrah replied to a query from PTI in a press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday (January 19).

Virat Kohli resigns as India Test captain; Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul in race to succeed himVirat Kohli resigns as India Test captain; Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul in race to succeed him

Bumrah would be the vice-captain during the series and said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

"I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind."

Bumrah also said that the team respects Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy and was duly informed by the star batter.

Comments

MORE JASPRIT BUMRAH NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 17:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 17, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments