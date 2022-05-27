Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

If Pant plays 100 Tests, his name would be etched in record books forever: Sehwag

By Pti

Mumbai, May 27: If Rishabh Pant wants to get his name etched in record books forever, he should strive to play 100 Test matches for the country, one of India's greatest long format match-winners Virender Sehwag said on Friday (May 27).

Sehwag, the country's only cricketer to have struck two triple hundreds in Test cricket, is among the 12 Indians to have played 100 plus Tests and scored over 8500 runs.

Pant, who has an enviable record being the only Indian keeper to have scored Test hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa, has played 30 Tests and scored 1920 runs so far at an average of 40.85.

"If he (Pant) goes on to play 100+ Tests, his name would be etched in the history books forever. Only 12 Indian cricketers have achieved this feat, and everyone can recall those 12 names," Sehwag said on 'Sports18' while making it clear that white-ball exploits are not for posterity.

The instant gratification of matches won in T20Is and ODIs are fine but in the long run, people only remember what you have done in a white jersey, said the 'Nawab of Najafgarh'.

"Why does Virat Kohli emphasise so much on playing Tests? He knows that if he plays 100-150 or even 200 Tests, he will be immortalised in the record books," Sehwag said.

Here is the list for Indian players with 100+ Test caps:

Player Tests
Sachin Tendulkar 200
Rahul Dravid 164
VVS Laxman 134
Anil Kumble 132
Kapil Dev 131
Sunil Gavaskar 125
Dilip Vengsarkar 116
Sourav Ganguly 113
Ishant Sharma 105
Virender Sehwag 104
Harbhajan Singh 103
Virat Kohli 101
Comments

MORE RISHABH PANT NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Qualifier 2 May 27 2022, 07:30 PM
Rajasthan
Bangalore
Predict Now
Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 17:01 [IST]
Other articles published on May 27, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments